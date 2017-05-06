‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart Final Scene To Air In August, Adam Newman Returns In November?

After news of Greg Rikaart’s departure, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Kevin is going to leave Genoa City with Bella (Cali May Kinder) and join Chloe. Given the current situation in GC, Kevin has nothing much going on. The DNA test confirming he is Bella’s father is the only thing that gave him hope, and it appears that he will exit the soap with his child.

Just a few days after the Daytime Emmy Awards, news that Rikaart is leaving The Young and the Restless after 14 years broke out. This announcement was a huge shocker for fans who have been closely following the show. Based on reports, The Young and the Restless decided to let the actor go since they weren’t able to reach an agreement during the contract negotiations.

Through his Instagram post, Rikaart confirmed the news regarding his exit. The actor said nothing about the reason for his departure, although he had nothing but words of gratitude for The Young and the Restless and the fans who supported him for more than a decade.

“I have such love and fondness for the cast and crew of Y&R that when I watch Kevin enjoying himself in scenes, it’s hard to know where he ends and Greg begins. At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for Kevin and I, as we will be saying goodbye to Genoa City for a while. I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear but also really excited about what the future holds. I cannot overstate how much gratitude I have to all of you who have been such loud cheerleaders for me. You’ve all enriched my life. So stick around. The journey is just beginning. :)”

Based on Rikaart’s post, he is going to leave The Young and the Restless. Needless to say, he seems to be open to the possibility of returning to the CBS soap. Meanwhile, fans are trying to convince showrunners that Kevin deserves to stay on The Young and the Restless.

Chloe’s duplicity and crimes were finally revealed in The Young and the Restless. Chloe may have fled from Genoa City after her crimes were discovered, but she left a lot of intrigue in her wake. Chloe sent a letter both to Kevin and Billy revealing that they could be Bella’s father. A DNA test was conducted, and this time, Kevin was revealed to be the child’s father. Gloria already voiced her willingness to welcome the child to their family.

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, writers might have a happy ending in mind for Kevin and Chloe. Chloe admitted that Kevin might be her soulmate. With the revelation that Bella is Kevin’s child, Kevin might decide to go after Chloe and live as a family.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that the last scenes featuring Kevin would air in August. Based on the latest reports, Kevin will not be killed off. This means that his character can go back to GC anytime. Even if Kevin disappears or presumed dead, it would not be impossible to bring his character back. This would not be the first time that a popular character will be written out of The Young and the Restless.

Adam Newman, who was played by Justin Hartley, was one of the most popular characters in The Young and the Restless. Due to Hartley’s decision to concentrate on his role on NBC’s family drama, This Is Us, he decided to leave Y&R. As of the moment, Adam’s is presumed dead. There are a lot of suspicious clues though, and this would allow writers to resurrect Adam.

There are also rumors that there will be a recast, although some fans hope that Michael Muhney will reprise his role as Adam Newman. The Young and the Restless spoilers also hinted Adam’s resurrection will take place during the November sweeps, although showrunners and writers did not confirm anything yet.

