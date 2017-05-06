Canelo Alvarez & Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Weigh In: Results And Prediction Roundup

The boxing universe was on the edge of their seats on Friday as Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had their official weigh-in. The Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in was surrounded by controversy since Chavez Jr. has had issues making weight in the past, and both fighters would have been fined 1 million dollars (that would go in the pocket of their opponent) if they didn’t make the 164.5 pound weight requirement. The weigh-in occurred just one day before these two combatants square-off in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Weigh-In Results

The MGM Grand Garden was filled on Friday afternoon as Alvarez and Chavez Jr. were in attendance for the official weigh-in. Previously, Alvarez has never fought above 155 pounds, but when Michael Buffer called him to the stage he was at 164 pounds. Chavez Jr. looked lean and haggard, and controversy was put to rest when he weighed in at, like Alvarez, 164 pounds. As ESPN reported, Chavez Jr. spoke about the weigh-in and how he feels.

“I feel like 168 [pounds] is too heavy for me. I love the way I feel. I’m light, I’m faster, and I actually feel more powerful. It’s not that I feel proud, it’s my job to make weight. I can’t give Canelo any advantages. He’s fast and strong, too, and I had to make sure that I was at top shape to win.”

Alvarez also commented on Chavez Jr.’s weigh-in.

“I’m very happy he made weight. It’s proof that he worked hard and proof we can give the fans a great fight.”

Odds For Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Canelo Alvarez has a stunning record of 48-1-1, and he has won his last six fights, the last four via KO, since seeing defeat by Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has a stunning record of 50-2-1, and is five years older than Alvarez. Odds Shark currently has an average of -650 for the favorite, Canelo Alvarez. On the flip side, Chavez sits at +425. There is a prop bet of -105 for Alvarez winning the fight by KO, and +125 if he wins by decision.

"This is the fight where Julio has to show that he has my genes. That he has my balls." – @jcchavez115 on @jcchavezjr1. #CaneloChavezJr pic.twitter.com/mKrv9WkN0E — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 4, 2017

Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Expert Predictions

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, HBO pay-per-view hosts one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year, and fans are ready. Alvarez is the lineal middleweight champion, but the only thing on the line Saturday night is pride. Experts are giving their opinion on who is going to win this mega-fight. Three staff members (Mookie Alexander, Fraser Coffeen, and Ram Gilboa) weighed in on Bloody Elbow, and two of them have Canelo Alvarez winning by decision, while Gilboa has Alvarez claiming victory in Round 10. Forbes‘ experts gave their predictions and also have Alvarez winning, and CBS Sports has him beating Julio Cesar Chavez by decision.

Over 10 experts, via an ESPN article, overwhelmingly support Alvarez winning except for Leopoldo Gonzalez who has Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. beating Canelo Alvarez by decision.

“There is much talk about the sacrifices both fighters have had to bear to make the catch-weight of 164.5, and the worst part seems to be for Chavez, who has been undisciplined through his career and has missed weight a few times. But something has changed drastically for this fight. If he makes weight, as expected, the son of the legend will come with advantages of weight, size, reach and a better chin.”

As experts weigh in, Saturday night will reveal who is left standing after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. takes on Canelo Alvarez in a match that the boxing world has been anxious to see.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]