Is Beyonce Giving Birth To Her Twins With Jay Z Soon? Queen Bey’s Birth Plan Initiated

Is Beyonce giving birth already? Not at this moment but it seems like the countdown has begun as the Queen Bey’s birth plan has been set in motion.

According to Radar Online, the 35-year-old singer and her family have quietly moved near the hospital she wants to deliver her twins with American rapper Jay Z who is known by birth as Shawn Corey Carter.

LOOK AT HOW CUTE THIS PICTURE IS OF BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z FEELING THE TWINS KICK IM CRYIFNFNDJ pic.twitter.com/aJd4CCLcMB — tomika laryngitis (@thelem0nadestan) May 1, 2017

Citing a source reportedly close to the Carter family, the outlet confirmed that the family of three are now residing in a rental home that is minutes away from Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. This move, says the source, is a sure indication that Beyonce is giving birth soon to the twins via C-section.

Based on a report from In Touch Weekly,Beyonce’s birth plan for her second pregnancy is a bit meticulous since the doctors declared it high-risk. But that is not the part the Queen Bey and his king is most worried about.

Apparently, the couple went to great lengths to come up with a plan that would make the precious moment private.

“Beyonce had a lot of fear about this pregnancy because it’s high risk, and she wants control over everything around her,” said a source for the outlet.

“They scheduled the C-section and prepared an A and a B team as decoys to confuse photographers and fans, and everyone signed confidentiality agreements.”

On top of that, Jay Z doesn’t want Beyonce giving birth to be caught on any footage—even by security cameras.

“Jay and Beyoncé have also been arguing with the hospital about the use of security cameras. Jay doesn’t want cameras in the room, hallways or elevators, which is an impossible request,” the insider told the outlet.

To top that off, the couple do not want any socialization whatsoever while in the hospital which is why they “plan to have everything fully catered,” added the source.

“Beyonce wants everything to be perfect and things keep going wrong,” Radar’s source said about Beyonce’s birth plan.

“And this move near the hospital will make her delivery so much easier, she thinks.”

By the looks of it, Jay Z seems to be very pressured by his wife’s second pregnancy which is a stark contrast with how they both dealt with the arrival of their eldest, Blue Ivy, who was born at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

Radar’s source believes that this is due to the pressure daddy Jay Z is feeling which is partly caused by their lack of permanent residence at the moment.

“He’s been super frantic!” the outlet’s source described the father-to-be on Beyonce giving birth.

“Beyonce has already decided that the twins will be born at Cedars, and she wants Jay Z to have a house for them to return to when they leave, not a hotel.”

According to a previous report from the outlet, the Carter family had been residing in Bel Air a couple of months through Beyonce’s pregnancy but that they had to leave recently after discovering that mold had been growing inside their home.

After that, word came out about Jay Z’s offer on $120 million Beverly Hills house which will most probably be the perfect home for the Queen Bey to raise her little ones after Beyonce gives birth.

The twins are coming ????????????????????Beyoncé looks stunning. pic.twitter.com/34Ok1QZAbY — Arewa ???????? (@Omalichanwa17) May 4, 2017

However, from what we know based on a report from People, the 35-year-old songstress had been taking it easy for the past couple of weeks as she and Jay Z oversee renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home.

Apparently, they have hired decorators to manage the twins’ nurseries which suggests that there is a higher chance that they will reside there permanently.

What do you think? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates about Beyonce giving birth in the days to come.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]