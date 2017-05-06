Bella Hadid was close to breaking down and crying at the Met Gala after seeing her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez engage in passionate PDA moments at the fashion event.

This was the first time that The Weeknd and Gomez had attended a red carpet together, and it certainly wasn’t easy for the duo to know that Bella Hadid was going to be there, particularly since she was furious when she first learned about their relationship.

Bella Hadid was angered by the supposed fact that she had considered Selena a friend of hers, but when she started seeing the “Starboy” hitmaker, Gomez reportedly didn’t even bother reaching out to the model, letting her know that she was seeing the 20-year-old’s ex-boyfriend.

It was only in November when Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had called it quits due to their hectic schedules often getting in their ways of finding time for one another, so when Bella found out that her former flame had moved on with Selena, who hadn’t told her about the romance, she was devastated, E! Online reveals.

Now that four months have passed, Bella Hadid is in a much happier space in her life, Hollywood Life adds, adding that she doesn’t want anything but The Weeknd to be happy — and if Selena does that for him, then she’s accepting of that.

With that said, however, it’s still hard for Bella Hadid to see a man she loved so dearly cozying up to another woman before passionately kissing her just several feet away from her. The PDA moments between Selena and her man almost brought Hadid to tears, sources allege.

“Bella [Hadid] is crushed after having to see Selena [Gomez] look so in love with Abel [Tesfaye] at the Met Ball,” an insider gushes to Hollywood Life. “Selena and Abel really looked like a stunning couple at the ball and it hurt Bella’s heart to see her ex, in person, look so happy with his gorgeous new girlfriend.”

Have no fear, Bella Hadid didn’t have an awkward run-in with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at Met Gala: https://t.co/TrClBzGNvO pic.twitter.com/eflo00BDXk — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2017

“Bella wants to move on from Abel and wishes the best for him, but it was hard for her to see all of the heavy PDA right in front of her face at the Met Ball.”

Luckily, Bella Hadid had her sister, Gigi, and best pal Kendall Jenner by her side to support her throughout the night when things were feeling kind of tough for the supermodel. It was the first time that Bella had seen Selena since finding out about the dating drama, so it was definitely worrying to wonder what was going to happen if they came face-to-face.

Sources reveal that there was no kind of altercation between Bella Hadid and Selena — they both saw one another from a distance, and while they never spoke, they were gracious enough not to cause a scene at such a high-profile event.

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Bella Hadid was so furious, she demanded the mutual friends she shares with Selena to stay away from her, allegedly branding her a backstabber and a traitor.

Bella Hadid has not commented on her feelings regarding The Weeknd’s romance with Selena, but she has spoken about her own dating situation, stressing that she’s solely focused on her career as of right now and nothing else.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]