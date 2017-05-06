Loretta Lynn Had A Stroke, Admitted to Hospital

Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke on the evening of May 4, 2017 and was admitted to the hospital. She was in her home in Tennessee on Thursday evening when she had the stroke. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Loretta’s official Facebook Page announced that she is responsive and is under medical care. Doctors have advised her to rest and stay off the road as Loretta Lynn recuperates from her stroke. According to USA Today, upcoming shows will have to be postponed but update on when the shows will be rescheduled will be found on her web site.

Loretta Lynn is 85 years old and recently played two shows at the Ryman Auditorium. Both shows were sold out.

Lynn has been part of the country music scene since the 1960s. She was 28 when she cut her first record in 1960 and became a big part of the Nashville scenes. She is known by many as “the First Lady of country music.” Those who don’t remember her for her music, might be familiar with the movie, Coal Miner’s Daughter, which was based on her life story.

Whether she calls herself a feminist or not, Loretta Lynn was a pioneer of her time with songs like “Rated ‘X'”, which was about double standards between men and women. She also sang about birth control in a song called “The Pill” and having multiple childbirths in a song called, “One’s On The Way.” Some of her songs were even banned by radio because they were so controversial for their time.

Over the course of her career, Loretta Lynn was honored in many ways. In 1983 she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1988 she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and in 2008 it was the Songwriters Hall of Fame that included her in their ranks of musicians and songwriters that excel in the music industry.

Loretta Lynn has received many other honors throughout her career, too. Among them was the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded to her in 2013 by then President, Barack Obama.

Loretta Lynn Has a new release coming out called Wouldn’t It Be Great. It will have some new tunes as well as some fan favorites like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin'”. Her new release is scheduled to come out on August 18, 2017.

Rolling Stone announced that the new Loretta Lynn album will include, “new tunes “Ruby’s Stool,” “The Big Man” and “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For,” all penned with musician Shawn Camp, and “Ain’t No Time to Go” and “These Old Blues,” co-written with [Patsy Lynn] Russell.” The songs were written as part of the Cash Cabin Sessions, named after the recording studio of the same name and the were co-produced by John Carter Cash and Loretta’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell.

Loretta Lynn may be 85 years old but she still has even more amazing things lined up for her fans. Besides scheduled concerts, fans can attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 25, 2017 to attend an exhibit that will feature various aspects of Loretta Lynn’s life and career. This will be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 50th anniversary. Loretta Lynn will appear at the Ryman Auditorium on August 25-26, 2017, where she will perform and those who have a ticket will receive a copy of the Wouldn’t It Be Great album.

Fans of Loretta Lynn have been wishing her a speedy recovery since her stroke was announced. No one is ready to let go of another music legend.

Are you a fan of Loretta Lynn? What is your favorite Loretta Lynn song?

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music]