Kylie Jenner is giving Joseline Hernandez the Mariah Carey treatment, telling friends and family that she has no idea who the former stripper is for her to claim that Kylie has been influenced by her style.

Hernandez, who appeared on The Real earlier this week, took part in a segment that solely focused its attention on celebrities who’ve worn the same outfits.

When Kylie Jenner and Hernandez were put side by side, Joseline didn’t hesitate to say that she’s certain that the Kardashians are heavily inspired by her fashion, so there’s no need to even ask the question on who wore what better.

The comment left quite the reaction with the audience, and apparently, it also did with Kylie Jenner, who told friends that she has never even heard of the mother-of-one, so the fact that she would make claims, suggesting that her style was stolen is absolutely absurd.

“She copies me,” the 30-year-old said during the segment, before adding, “Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me. I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from.”

“The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me. The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m in Puerto Rico and in Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear $12,000 boots. I’m gonna make it work out.”

Kylie Jenner isn’t too bothered with Joseline’s comments. In fact, she’s laughing them off because everybody around her knows that she handpicks all of her own outfits and doesn’t rely on reality stars to tell her what to wear, as suggested by the Love & Hip Hop star, who is convinced that she is very influential when it comes to style.

A source tells Hollywood Life, “When Kylie [Jenner] heard what Joseline [Hernandez] said about being her ‘mama’, she was like ‘who?’ Kylie does not follow her fashion styles because she doesn’t really know who she is. She thinks her comments are ridiculous and she knows Kim [Kardashian] would feel the exact same way.”

Though Joseline’s comments were rather surprising when fans started looking at some of the outfits that Kylie Jenner has worn in the past couple of months, there was quite a similarity in the choice of style — whether that’s a coincidence is arguable, of course.

Kylie Jenner is often seen as one of the most fashionable stars in Hollywood, so to be told that she’s been copying her style from other people, particularly those from Joseline Hernandez, is quite the insult to the 19-year-old, who prides herself on being so diverse with her sense of fashion.

News of Kylie Jenner supposedly copying Hernandez’s style comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed that Life of Kylie, Variety reports, a forthcoming reality show starring Jenner, is in the works and will be premiering later this year.

The show is expected to focus its attention on Kylie Jenner as she brands herself as more of a businesswoman in the midst of having experienced some tremendous success with her cosmetic line that is reportedly generating millions in revenue each year.

A clothing line is also said to be planned with some of Kylie Jenner’s favorite designs in mind in the near future.

