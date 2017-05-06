‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Devon & Mariah Level Up Romance, Hilary & Mariah Get Into Catfight

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week are out, and on Monday, the romance between Devon and Mariah continues, much to the disappointment of Hilary. The two women would end up in a catfight as Mariah rubs it in Hilary’s face that Devon blew her mind.

On Friday, Devon brought Mariah on a ride in his private jet. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) thought Devon (Bryton James) was seducing her, and when they arrived the latter’s penthouse, they started making out. They were not aware that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was there, hiding behind the bar. She was brought to tears as she witnessed the romance between the two. In the next episode airing on May 8, Devon notices that the door was unlocked, but he remembers he locked it the night before. He makes Mariah wear a dress that his ex left in the penthouse as she was already running late for work, according to Y&R spoilers via Soaps.com.

When Mariah arrives at GC Buzz, she tells Hilary that Devon showed her the world and blew her mind, in an effort to torment the other girl more. She also reveals that the dress she is wearing was the one that Hilary left at her ex’s place. As she is starting to react, the show starts and Hilary took the fight on air. She said that a billionaire is only taking advantage of a sad girl. Mariah gloats it was Devon who insisted that she put on the dress, which Hilary has never worn anyway.

Hilary loses her cool and says she will take back everything that she owns. She lunges at the dress while Mariah goes for her throat. The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celebrity Dirty Laundry tease that it is going to be a bloody and embarrassing catfight between the two girls. Hilary rips the dress off Mariah, even as the camera starts rolling. The latter doesn’t want to go down alone and scratch and claw back. Hilary later confronts Devon, shouting, “What the hell were you thinking giving my clothes to that thirsty bi**h!”

Elsewhere in The Young and the Restless, Neil (Kristoff St. John) reveals to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that he and Devon are after Mergeron Enterprises. It would come as a surprise to Ashley, although she knows that Dina (Maria Adams) is ready to sell the company. Dina previously rejected an offer from Neil and Devon, perhaps because she was still hoping for Jack and Ashley to get the company. But Ashley told Jack she doesn’t want anything to do with Dina. Jack, on one hand, could decide to pursue a bid on Mergeron Enterprises even without Ashley, per Y&R spoilers from CDL.

Dina seems to have made a decision. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she will call Neil and Devon to congratulate them and say that she is leaning in their favor, given their passion and Devon’s fortune from Katherine.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will meet with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) to ask him for help. They have a shady past, which they are keeping under wraps, but this time, Chelsea might ask Jordan’s help in relation to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Y&R spoilers speculate that Chelsea would like to track down Chloe since she killed Adam (Justin Hartley).

Today on #YR, Chelsea encounters someone from her past and Victoria turns to Nick for advice. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9N8hCUKOOs pic.twitter.com/PzU1t3b6Wv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 5, 2017

Moreover, Abby (Melissa Ordway) will be surprised that Viktor (Eric Braeden) has hired Scott (Daniel Hall) as a new executive. Viktor will use Scott to follow Abby. Viktor confronted Abby regarding an unexplained real estate transaction, which Abby brushed off as nothing significant. This ticked off Viktor and so he summoned Scott, reminding him of his debt.

The Young and the Restless airs Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 p.m.

