Ariel Winter Rants At Critics: ‘Why Do I Have To Be Like Everyone Else?’

Ariel Winter has been fighting her own public image for awhile now, standing up against critics who feel she should dress more conservatively. The thinking behind this brand of body shaming is that, as an actress of such family-oriented projects as Modern Family and Smurfs: The Lost Village, Ariel should present herself in a more modest manner for her younger fans. In response, Ms. Winter has repeatedly asked that the media and the public respect her own right to evolve into her own person. Now, the Modern Family actress is taking a stronger stance against her critics and against the media.

Ariel Winter Vents Her Frustration with Body Shamers

Ariel Winter SMASH OR PASS? #arielwinter A post shared by Models | Actresses | Singers (@hottestfemaleceleb) on May 4, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Yahoo! Celebrity recently covered a Modern Family showing in which the cast appeared, offering photo ops for fans, prior to heading in to attend the screening. While the rest of the cast showed up in casual dress, Winter made an impression in a curve hugging brown and gold dress. The outfit had select gaps, baring her shoulders, cleavage, and thighs, while the hem of the dress stopped short just below her thighs.

If Ariel hoped to make a lasting impression, the stunning dress certainly helped her achieve that goal, but not quite in the way she had hoped. Body shamers immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on Winter and her latest revealing outfit, but the Modern Family star wasn’t going to let anymore hateful comments to go unanswered.

“Why [the f—] does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?”

Ms. Winter added her rant as a caption to a large thumbs-up emoji image.

“Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?”

???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Ariel continued her short, but impassioned rant by advising others to live life without caving to social pressure.

“WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)”

Dog Years Star Ariel Winter is Also Disappointed in the Media

Moving on from Modern Family, Ariel Winter is venturing into her first film as an adult actress, starring opposite Burt Reynolds in Dog Years, but, as Entertainment Tonight reports, the actress feels she has been working as a more mature version of herself for years. She says, even as a 12-year-old girl on Modern Family, she was treated differently than other child actors, because her body started to develop at an earlier age.

“I developed a lot earlier than a lot of my cast mates or a lot of other people I know,” says Ariel. “I was always seen as more mature and older. So it [has been] a little easier to transform into being an adult.”

While many tend to focus on Winter’s body, she’s hoping that, as she continues to take on more adult film characters, people will begin to pay closer attention to her acting talents. She hints that she may work her way away from family and children’s shows, as she talks about her willingness to pursue “darker roles” in the Hollywood film industry.

Ariel adds that she’s seen her life mirrored in the media and that it has been less than flattering to see her every outfit, every public appearance, and every life moment picked apart and examined in the tabloids. Even the actress’ breast reduction surgery became fodder with the media focusing on her scars and her refusal to hide beneath layers of clothes.

“I have to say I’ve been super disappointed in the media for my entire life,” Winter says. “I’m constantly being photographed and in the news for what I wear and who I’m with.”

Ariel Winter adds that she feels offended by the attention placed on her body and her outfits, because she felt it derailed the hard work she put in with Burt Reynolds and the rest of the cast on Dog Years. While some may say that Ariel purposely draws the extra attention to her body because of the clothes she wears, Winter says that’s no excuse.

Ms. Winter says journalists should be talking about her work, her film projects and her television roles, instead of dwelling on her outfits. Ariel adds that she wears what she wears, because she likes the styles and for no other reason.

“I’m not wearing a sparkly dress so people cover the sparkly dress,” says Ariel Winter. “I’m wearing a sparkly dress because I like my d–n sparkly dress.”

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]