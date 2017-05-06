Baby Barred Owls Update: Watch Live Owl Cam As Owlets’ Antics Go Viral [Video]

Three baby barred owls are stealing hearts across the nation as their live cam continues to go viral. Sunflower, Millet, and Peanut are approximately 1-month-old and live in a nest box situated in Indiana. Their lives have been live streamed via a cam hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and continue to draw new viewers and fans each day. If you haven’t watched the barred owl cam, you may see it in the video player below.

Watch Baby Barred Owls via the Live Owl Cam

There have been several developments and updates for the baby barred owls in the past week. The owlets hatched on April 4, April 6, and April 8 and have been growing stronger every day. They are healthy, strong, and continue to display their curiosity with various antics. Mom continues to bring food deliveries to the nest box, but soon the owlets will be venturing outside. Earlier today, one of the owlets jumped up and peeked outside the nest box window. Here are some photos and videos featuring the latest updates for owlets Sunflower, Millet, and Peanut.

@WBU_Owls The small bird in the foreground gives a little perspective on the owlet's size. pic.twitter.com/yqfrpI27m2 — Pat Mac (@PTheboy486) May 5, 2017

On April 26, 2017, the owlets captured the hearts and attention of fans when they were caught sleeping and stretching their feet. At this stage, the owlets closely resemble Furbies and it’s nearly difficult to believe the owls looked so different just 10 days prior. Here is a video clip that has evoked strong reactions in viewers as one of the sleepy owlets stretched his or her feet while taking a nap.

@WBU_Owls 5/4 10:16am listening to the rain ????, they are getting so big! Awww, hope the rain stops soon???? pic.twitter.com/J3oDpwdTo1 — Denise Nichols (@dn1961) May 4, 2017

Another wonderful moment with the baby barred owls was caught on video and is drawing plenty of attention. The owlets are still too young for hunting and catching their own food. Their mother ensures that they have plenty to eat, and on May 3, 2017, the owlets were caught on video perking up when they knew the food was on the way. Though the moment is adorable to watch, and the owlets give new meaning to the word “fur babies,” some are growing concerned that mom is away from the nest too long and isn’t bringing back enough food for the babies. The owls appear to be doing fine, but we’ll keep a close watch on them to determine if there is a problem. One of the difficult things about watching live animal cams is that you see wildlife in all its aspects. Sometimes you witness wonderful, miraculous moments and other times there are moments of sorrow and tragedy.

At this point, the owlets are doing well, growing larger each day and thriving.

#Inquisitr Live Owl Cam: Watch Baby Barred Owls Sunflower, Millet, and Peanut In Nest Box https://t.co/QJL1oIzy5q — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) May 5, 2017

On May 5, 2017, viewers of the live owl cam were given a nice treat. One of the owlets had been eyeing the nest box window when suddenly, he or she flapped its wings and made a jump for it. The owlet sat in the nest box window while the two remaining owls sleepily watched. You can watch the moment as it unfolded in the video below. Though the moment was wonderful to witness, it is also a sad reminder that the owlets will soon venture out of the nest box, begin branching (when an owlet perches on a branch), take first flight, fledge, and learn to hunt their own food.

You may watch the video showing the adorable owlet making his or her way to the nest box hole in the player below.

While some continue to express concern that the owlets might not be getting enough food, actions such as the one witnessed today demonstrate that things are moving according to schedule. If you follow the video closely, you’ll notice that the smaller owl began watching his or her sibling and appeared to attempt jumping to the window too.

Are you watching the live owl cam? Have you followed the cam since the eggs were laid and first hatched? You can catch up on missed moments by watching the other videos in the playlist. Feel free to leave your comments, questions, or concerns in the appropriate section below.

[Featured Image by Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock]