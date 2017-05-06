Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima Dating: What Scott Disick Thinks Of Ex’s New Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be into younger guys as she had been linked to Justin Bieber in the past. Now, multiple sources have reported that the eldest Kardashian sibling is dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. While everyone is interested in Kourtney’s new eye candy, some can’t help but wonder how her former partner, Scott Disick, with whom he shares three children.

Kourtney and Scott had an off-again and on-again relationship ever since they began dating in 2006. In 2015, it was confirmed that the celebrity couple has called it quits. Still, the former lovers get together sometimes as they co-parent their children Mason, Penelope and Reign. But according to rumors, news about Kourtney’s new boyfriend, former professional boxer Younes Bendjima, made him devastated.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott didn’t take well the news about his ex’s newfound love. The report mentioned how the 33-year-old reality TV star felt “betrayed” when learning about Kourtney’s younger fling. Disick reportedly thought that he can rekindle the old flame with Kourtney, but with Younes in the picture, that would seem to be a problem.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Kourtney and Younes dating rumors started this week when an insider told People that the 38-year-old mother of three is seeing the young model. However, the pair is reportedly taking it casually and nothing is serious about their relationship.

A source close to Younes shared that the eldest Kardashian have met up with Bendjima “several times in the last week.” Although it’s not serious between the two, they are said to be having fun with the getting to know stage. It was reported that Kourtney and Younes first met in October 2016 at Fashion Week in Paris. He was also said to be around that time when Kourtney’s sister, Kim, got robbed in the city. Since then, the couple has been seeing each other often.

Regardless if this relationship will blossom into something serious, Scott is reportedly not thrilled about it. A source for the same publication said that Scott doesn’t like the idea of Kourtney dating at all. He reportedly doesn’t want to know about them or even see photos of them together. Scott still feels jealous whoever Kourt is dating because, according to the source, he will always love her no matter what their relationship status is.

Scott’s jealousy, apparently, is not something that Kourtney cares about and that means she could date whoever she wants. Kourtney reportedly doesn’t care about Scott’s opinions about her dates. Sources reveal that she thinks Scott is the last person who should have a say about the men she’s seeing. And that’s because she also doesn’t mind about the girl he’s been with secretly.

Give The Lord Some Praise and Give A Nigga Some Space. Friday. A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Feb 26, 2016 at 11:25am PST

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney’s ex-partner felt that he’s under fire because the sisters have found out about the girl Scott has brought with him during the family’s vacation to Costa Rica. A sneak peek for the episode revealed that Scott wasn’t aware that the other Kardashian sisters already know about a girl named Chelsea. Disick didn’t stay with the family but in a different place. Eventually, he realized that he’s been caught during an awkward dinner with the family.

Meanwhile, Scott is not the only person who’s not so happy about Kourtney and Younes’ casual dating. Momager Kris Jenner reportedly felt sad about the news because she’s always rooted for Scott. Younes being in Kourtney’s life would mean that her plan to get the exes back together would fail, a source for Hollywood Life revealed.

“If Kourt keeps wasting her time with these young guys it leaves the door open for Scott. Kris still wants them to get married and be together, she thinks that’s what’s best for her everyone, especially her precious grandkids.”

Catch more of the Kardashians and the awkward dinner with Scott on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on E!