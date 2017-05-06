WWE News: Real Reason Why Alexa Bliss Defeated Bayley For the ‘Raw’ Women’s Title at ‘WWE Payback’ Revealed

The WWE Universe was surprised to see Alexa Bliss beat Bayley and become the Raw Women’s Champion at WWE Payback, but the reason why WWE officials decided on the title change has now been revealed. It’s been reported that the powers that be were struggling to book the finish for Bayley vs. Bliss and changed the result of the match several times over the past week. Ultimately, it was decided that Alexa would get the win.

WWE officials have pushed Alexa Bliss very strongly on Raw out of the gate only a few weeks after her move to the brand from SmackDown during the “Superstar Shakeup.” Alexa came over to Raw already a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, but she’s become the first woman in WWE history to hold the Women’s Championship for both brands. WWE fans were surprised to see her receive that honor over Charlotte Flair.

Few WWE Superstars have been as successful as Alexa Bliss on the main roster since the brand extension. A lot of people underestimated her initially, but WWE officials are clearly very high on “Little Miss Bliss.” The WWE Universe is concerned about Bayley losing the title, but she lost it as a way to establish Alexa on Raw.

It’s now being reported that WWE officials are determined to make Alexa Bliss the top female heel in Raw’s Women’s division, especially now that Charlotte Flair has been moved to SmackDown Live. WWE officials made the decision for Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Title because the event was held in San Jose, which is the Bayley’s hometown. Recently, WWE officials have had a history of booking the hometown hero to lose.

Apparently, Vince McMahon believes that beating or humiliating a babyface in their hometown is a perfect way to get heel heat on her rival. That’s exactly why Sasha Banks lost the Raw Women’s Title in Boston last year during the feud with Charlotte. The same logic applied to Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley at WWE Payback and the former walked out of San Jose as the champion. Now, Bliss has established herself on Raw overnight.

Vince McMahon is right about a heel gaining more heat after attacking or winning a championship from the hometown hero. However, that booking also does a lot to build sympathy for the babyface. Some WWE fans were concerned that Bayley’s title loss was an indication that WWE officials don’t believe in her abilities as a top female babyface. The booking logic is saying that the powers that be want to build her more sympathy.

There is still some speculation about Sasha Banks turning heel sooner rather than later. The WWE Universe wants to see The Boss vs. Bayley happen at WWE Summerslam. Recently, Sasha Banks has been building a lot of tension with Alexa Bliss on WWE television and during live events. Banks vs. Bliss could be the plan for the Raw Women’s Championship, but Bayley hasn’t received her rematch for the championship yet.

WWE Extreme Rules is still four weeks away, so there is a lot of time to figure out who will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title. The powers that be haven’t been shy about booking title changes in Raw’s Women’s division since the brand extension. It’s possible that Bayley could win the championship back, but their decision will likely depend on what WWE officials are planning for the title at WWE Summerslam in a few months. If Alexa Bliss continues to impress WWE officials like she has been, she will be right in the mix.

