Zoe Saldana Has Long Forgiven Britney Spears For Her 2014 Pregnancy Faux Pas: ‘It Was So Innocent’

Actress Zoe Saldana apparently never even thought of being upset with Britney Spears following a slip of the tongue that revealed news of Saldana’s first pregnancy to the entire world, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen on Thursday evening, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star was asked to update a reported 2014 interaction between herself and Spears, who once acted together on the big screen in Britney’s only feature film to date, 2002’s Crossroads.

“I read that Britney Spears was the one who announced you were having twins before you even announced it,” a phoning-in audience member inquired Saldana, which made sitcom star Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls), Cohen’s other guest, gasp rather loudly.

“Is that true [and if so], did she apologize?”

With a sweet nod, Zoe went on to confirm that the motherly mishap did indeed occur.

“It’s so true,” Saldana expressed with smile, “but the way that it happened was so innocent, I never even thought of holding her accountable to anything.”

Zoe explained that while on a flight from Los Angeles to New York in 2014, she and Britney bumped into each other and began catching one another up on their lives throughout their trip.

“We just talked for the duration of the flight,” Saldana detailed.

“She has two boys [and] I was having twins. We had such a beautiful talk — and I forgot, it never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything [about my pregnancy].”

At the time, Saldana was carrying her two boys, twin sons Bowie and Cy Perego Saldana, her first children with husband Marco Perego Saldana, but hadn’t shared the joyful news with the outside world just yet.

“We weren’t trying to hide it,” Zoe went on to add about her then-expectancy, “we were just trying to be discreet [at the time].”

At some point after Saldana and Spears’ plane chat that same year, an interviewer just so happened to ask Britney about the possibility of a Crossroads sequel with its original stars, including Zoe and Orange Is The New Black‘s Taryn Manning.

“Who knows,” the performer pondered.

“That’s a very good idea, but she’s pregnant with twins right now [so] I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her.”

Saldana said she was understandably taken aback at Britney bringing up her pregnancy to the media, but that’s as far as it ever went with Zoe from an emotional standpoint.

“When she disclosed it,” the actress remarked, “she was just being Britney [and] I don’t mean that in a negative way. I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

“I was shocked, because [my husband and I] weren’t ready to sort of share that [openly],” Saldana pressed on, “but it was Britney, so it was okay.”

Cohen couldn’t help but retort, “you mean, it’s Britney, b***h,” a cheeky nod to Spears’ 2007 club hit, “Gimme More.”

“Thank you,” Zoe laughed back, along with Behrs.

“It’s Britney, b***h!”

As further shared by E! News, this was not the first show of love between the former Crossroads co-stars that took place on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live stage.

During a prior appearance by Zoe in August 2014, the same year that Spears spilled the beans about her double-bundle of joy, Saldana clarified why she’ll always stand up for Britney.

“She was the one big celeb that I met when I started to work in Hollywood who literally was humble,” she kindly remarked about Spears.

“I do believe that people and children gravitate to good energy, and she’s definitely an abundance of that.”

Britney returned the respect the next day on Twitter.

.@zoesaldana Truly the sweetest, thx 4 the kind words. Nothing but great memories of working w u. Crossroads pt 2? 😉 pic.twitter.com/uQIn7Ximqx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 4, 2014

For those who need a reminder of the “great memories,” check out the 2002 Crossroads trailer featuring Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, and Britney Spears below!

[Featured Image by Paramount Films/Zomba Films]