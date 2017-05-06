‘Riverdale’ E.P. Reveals Why Discovering [Spoiler] Killed Jason Blossom Is Just The Beginning

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Riverdale.

There’s just one episode left to the first season of Riverdale, the CW’s dark adaptation of the Archie comic strips, but viewers have already been thrown a curve ball. Many presumed the identity of Jason Blossom’s real killer would be unveiled in the season finale, but creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa caught everyone off guard with the big reveal happening in this week’s episode, “Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder.” Now, as Riverdale prepares to bring it home with the season finale, the show’s boss opens up about why this is just the beginning for Archie and his friends.

Riverdale Exposes the Sins of the Father

After attempting to frame FP Jones last week, theHollywood Reporter reveals that Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) was finally exposed as the real guilty party, opening up a whole new mystery. Now that Jason Blossom’s murder has been solved, the motive threatens to expose even more dark Riverdale secrets. In fact, Mr. Aguirre-Sacasa says the details behind this particular crime will fuel even greater mysteries well into Season 2 of Riverdale, which has already been confirmed by the CW.

In speaking of Clifford’s motive for murder and the family in general, Roberto says that part of Riverdale has been influenced by the classic stories of Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews and “The Fall of the House of Usher” by Edgar Allan Poe. Each tale deals with incest and the bonds of family, which was something the Riverdale creator wanted to explore.

“I kind of thought everyone would suspect Cheryl [Madelaine Petsch] and Jason of incest, of twincest, but I thought it would be an interesting reversal if it was Jason and Polly [Tiera Skovbye] who were blood relatives and involved,” explained the Riverdale showrunner.

With the murderer unveiled, it seems the story is over, but Aguirre-Sacasa says the suspense is just beginning to build. Now, Riverdale will take a deeper look at motivations for Jason’s murder and for other things going on in town, something that will have to evolve piece by piece with the death of Clifford Blossom.

Roberto adds that the Blossom tragedies aren’t quite finished mounting up as of yet. In previous episodes, viewers have seen Cheryl near her breaking point and do some fairly alarming things, such as her appearance at Jason’s funeral, but the Riverdale showrunner hints at an even greater breakdown.

“Cheryl has a shocking story in the finale, probably even darker than Clifford killing Jason. She’s at her worst place emotionally that she’s ever been. And by the way, she’s already been in a fraught, frayed place. It gets even worse now.”

Riverdale Fan Theories: Why Did Clifford Kill His Own Son?

On the surface, Clifford Blossom’s motive for murder seems obvious — incest leading to a pregnancy — but, as TV Guide points out, there are far more compelling reasons for the Blossom patriarch to seek out some Old Testament justice than a little hanky panky. There are a number of reasons emerging for Jason to have been killed by his father, but four Riverdale theories stand above the rest.

Throughout this first season of Riverdale, Clifford’s disappointment in Jason has been made plain by statements made by the other Blossoms, as well as in flashblacks of father and son. Jason rejected his father’s aspirations, choosing Polly Cooper over the family business and the family name. Was that enough to drive Clifford to murder? Maybe not, but, then again, he is a very high-strung family man.

The discovery of the incriminating video cleared FP Jones in this week’s Riverdale, but it also eclipsed another important detail and the inspiration for the second Riverdale theory. While the video is compelling, it doesn’t explain the bag filled with money, bearing the initials of Hiram Lodge. This theory suggests Jason discovered the rivalry between Lodge and his father and had planned to sell out the family, so he and Polly could start a life together. Discovering this plot, Clifford chose to take matters into his own hands.

Blackmail. It was shown that Clifford didn’t really care about the history of incest in the Blossom family, but, as this Riverdale theory suggests, he might have felt differently about that secret getting out to the public. Perhaps Jason saw a way of getting his father’s money without having to earn it. Instead, he threatened to release the family’s dirty secret, leaving dad no other choice.

Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says the series may take a supernatural turn in Season 2, so perhaps Jason Blossom was patient zero in a zombie apocalypse. In that case, Clifford Blossom’s heartless act of murder would actually be a mercy killing.

The next episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter,” is set to air on Thursday, May 11, on the CW.

[Featured Image by the CW]