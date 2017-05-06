iPhone 8: Release Date, Rumors, Specs, And Everything You Need To Know

One of the most frequently asked questions about the new iPhone 8 is when its release date will be. This is certainly an excellent question, especially as there are rumors swirling that Apple may not be launching their 10th anniversary iPhone 8 at all this year. This rumor has allegedly come from an analyst at Deutsche Bank who has made public a research note which states that Apple doesn’t feel comfortable releasing the iPhone 8 in 2017 because of “key component shortages and technical challenges,” as the Daily Mail has reported.

Business Insider was the first to report on this rumored note of the delayed release date of the iPhone 8 from the analyst, which originally came from a report by ValueWalk.

“As we have written in previous research notes, several supply chain reports have suggested that key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall. We believe this report further underscores the uncertainty around the timing of Apple’s next-generation iPhone model.”

The rumor is that ValueWalk released insider information from an anonymous source from somewhere within the Foxconn Corporation. This source claims that there won’t be any packaging materials at all for the new iPhone 8 until June, which would certainly not leave a ton of time in the year for Apple to release the iPhone 8.

PC Advisor, while also mentioning the Deutsche Bank analyst rumors, have stated that if Apple keeps to their traditional schedule, then the iPhone 8 should have a release date in September 2017. They do note that there are still rumors about a delay in the iPhone 8 due to the glass OLED screens which may end up pushing the release date for the iPhone back a little later until November. However, a November 2017 release date for the iPhone 8 would still be preferable to it not being released at all this year.

New Apple iPhone 8 possible first look. pic.twitter.com/RNDpyfIFg7 — MVAMAGAZINE (@MVAMAGAZINE) May 3, 2017

While the media and everyone have been calling Apple’s new 2017 phone an iPhone 8, have they definitely settled on a name yet? The rumors are that it could go by other names, such as the iPhone 7s, iPhone X, or even iPhone Edition.

As far as the new iPhone 8 design is concerned, there is now a leaked technical drawing of the phone which corroborates other leaks about its camera. Apple appears to be turning the camera assembly so that it will now be vertical, with a 90 degree difference from what it used to be.

One of the biggest leaks which seems to get the most news is the rumor that the iPhone 8 will be using OLED technology, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy X7, instead of the older IPS technology. What OLED would do would be to ensure that the iPhone 8 has immensely better colors as well as contrast. While nothing is set in stone regarding the new OLED technology, Apple did allegedly order 70m panels directly from Samsung.

It is also rumored that the iPhone 8 will now feature a 5.8 inch display. This would make the screen a little curved, although not as much as the Galaxy S8, of course.

Another much-touted rumor about the new iPhone 8 is that there will be a touchscreen sensor that users will find embedded into their screens. It is also quite possible that some sort of function area will be placed near the bottom of the screen so that it will be similar to the Touch Bar that Apple users also find on the MacBook Pro. On the other hand, one source from Foxconn has alleged that the Touch ID will actually be placed onto the back of the phone.

As far as charging the iPhone 8 goes, reports suggesting that Apple will be using USB-C rather than Lightning to make charging the phone go faster are alleged to be false. It is now thought that Apple is working to make charging faster with a Lightning cable rather than using the previously suggested USB-C.

Are you excited for the release of the new iPhone 8, and do you think the release date will still be this year despite rumors to the contrary?

[Featured Image by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images]