Andrea Urban: Cause Of Death Released In Hinsdale Murder Of 50-Year-Old Woman Battling Leukemia

The DuPage County Coroner says Hinsdale murder victim Andrea Urban’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, although a “final cause and manner of death are pending further investigation,” according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Urban, a 51-year-old mother-of-two, and a part-time actress, was found dead in her west suburban Hinsdale home at 745 Town Place just shortly after 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Officers with the Hinsdale Police Department stated that the Hinsdale woman was found by a relative, but they did not say if that relative was one of Urban’s children.

Hinsdale police did not state where Urban’s body was found at her Town Place home, nor would did they reveal how she was killed.

Police officials do not believe that Urban’s murder was a random act and told Hinsdale residents to “take the steps you normally would during any other day to keep your home and your family safe.”

In a press release, Hinsdale Chief of Police Kevin Simpson said the following.

“While I am pleased with our efforts so far on this investigation, which is still in its early stages, we will not be fully satisfied until we can identify, arrest and prosecute the offender responsible for Ms. Urban’s homicide. “No one wants this case solved quickly more than Ms. Urban’s family, our investigators and the Hinsdale community. We are prepared to work as hard and as long as we have to in order to bring this case to a successful conclusion. To do that, we are asking for the public’s continued help and support going forward.”

Neighbors were stunned after learning of Urban’s murder, proclaiming that the Town Place neighborhood was exceptionally quiet at the time of the Hinsdale murder.

“Boy, I was shocked when all the police showed up,” said neighbor Stewart Seman.

He said he’s “never heard of a murder in Hinsdale before. It’s really unthinkable. You know, we tell people we basically live in Mayberry here, so this is really disturbing for the whole community.”

Urban was described as a devoted mother of two children, who attended Hinsdale Central High School and Monroe Elementary School. The Hinsdale murder victim had been battling leukemia for several years and was an advocate for medical marijuana.

Peter Furey, who went to high school with Urban, stated that her children did not take the news of her death very well.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Following the Hinsdale murder, school administrators sent a letter to parents, notifying them of Urban’s murder investigation.

“We had our six social workers, 13 counselors, our deans, psychiatrists all available to students today in a designated room on campus,” Bill Walsh, the principal of Hinsdale Central, said.

The Hinsdale murder victim’s children were placed in the care of relatives.

Investigators say they are “following up on several leads” but did not provide further details. It was reported that Urban divorced her ex-husband in 2015 and filed a restraining order against him, which was closed a month after filing.

The Hinsdale Police Department is asking the community for help in solving the Hinsdale murder.

“First, if anyone saw any suspicious activity near the home or anywhere in town, please let us know so we can investigate it as possible ties to this homicide. We are throwing as many resources as we can — tapping into the DuPage County state’s attorney, calling back our own investigators — to provide whatever resources we can to bring this to a quick end.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder in Hinsdale is urged to contact Hinsdale police at (630) 789-7070.

The investigation will continue.

[Featured Image by Andrea Urban/Facebook]