Paris Jackson Opens Up About Michael Jackson’s Death And Her Own Personal Tragedies

Paris Jackson knows firsthand what it’s like to grow up under the harsh light of fame, coming from a family that has produced some of the greatest music artists in the industry. While it may seem like a glamorous life to live, Paris reveals that her own experience as the child of a celebrity has been wrought with turmoil and tragedy, even beyond the untimely passing of her father, Michael Jackson. Now, as Paris hopes to embark on her own in Hollywood, she opens up about a childhood filled with drug addiction, depression, and sexual assault. Ms. Jackson also shares her thoughts on Michael’s death and reveals why she thinks Michael Jackson was murdered.

Paris Jackson Comes Clean About Her Troubled Past

At just 18 years old, Paris Jackson revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she has already lived a life dominated by battles with drug addiction and depression. While many of Paris’ followers are familiar with an attempted suicide, when she was just 15 years old, the daughter of Michael Jackson now reveals that the incident was just one of several attempts. She says the only difference was that the other suicide attempts weren’t discovered by the media.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” said Ms. Jackson.

Paris says she recognizes that her depression was triggered by hanging around with the wrong crowd, older teens who were “doing a lot of crazy things” at the restrictive private school Ms. Jackson had been attending. Of that time in her life, Paris admits that she shouldn’t have been engaging in some of those activities and adds that she generally had a bad attitude toward others.

“I don’t wanna give too many details,” Ms. Jackson says. “But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Eventually, Ms. Jackson transferred to a special high school in Utah, where she was diagnosed with depression and prescribed the same medications her father had taken in his own life. While finishing high school, Ms. Jackson says she became a completely different person. She received help in dealing with her depression and substance abuse problems.

Today, Paris confirms that she no longer takes any antidepressants and lives a sober lifestyle.

Paris adds that she was sexually assaulted by “a complete stranger” when she was 14 years old, which was something else she worked through while getting clean.

“I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Was Michael Jackson Murdered? Paris Thinks So

Vulture reports that Dr. Conrad Murray prescribed Propofol, a surgical anesthetic, to help Michael Jackson fight insomnia, which led to the singer’s death. In 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison. Following the details to have emerged from that trial, the public has come to accept that Michael’s death was a tragic and avoidable accident, but Paris has a different perspective.

Paris Jackson’s belief that her father was deliberately murdered is unshakable, and when asked, she will tell you that all of the evidence points to foul play.

“It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it,” says Jackson. “It was a setup. It was bulls**t.”

Paris says Michael feared for his life and frequently commented that someone was after him. Michael felt certain that his enemies would eventually find a way to get to him and Paris believes that’s just what ended up happening.

For now, Paris is remaining silent and hoping her father’s killer will incriminate himself. She compares her desire for justice to a chess game, suggesting that the guilty party will make a mistake sooner or later.

“And I am trying to play the chess game the right way,” says Paris Jackson. “And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]