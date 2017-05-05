Kailyn Lowry revealed the identity of her baby’s father on Tuesday and now, fans are learning new details about Chris Lopez.

Although The Ashley’s Reality Roundup recently revealed the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child hasn’t yet signed on to appear on Teen Mom 2, a new report shared by In Touch Weekly suggests he already has.

On May 5, the magazine shared a screenshot of a scene from Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which seemed to show Chris Lopez standing beside Kailyn Lowry as she handed off her seven-year-old son to her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. However, it is hard to say for sure if Lopez was in the scene because his face was blurred out.

That said, the man in the scene appeared to sport similar features to Lopez, including his long hair.

@Txnmom_4 @HUMBLHSTLR This is Chris the baby daddy his pictures where posted in that article pic.twitter.com/cyW4TRpkrh — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) May 1, 2017

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year and a short time later, her rep confirmed to Radar Online that the man who fathered her third child was someone she dated briefly after splitting from Javi Marroquin in May 2016.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to the outlet. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

During a scene from Teen Mom 2 Season 6A, Kailyn Lowry was seen discussing the idea of more children with her then-husband Javi Marroquin and infamously told him she was done having kids. As she explained on the show, she preferred to focus her energy and attention on her career, not more children. A short time later, Lowry confirmed plans for divorce as Marroquin was deployed in Qatar.

While Kailyn Lowry appeared completely against the idea of having more children just one year ago, she conceived her third child with Lopez months later and is due to give birth to her third child sometime this summer.

Now, as Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars film Teen Mom 2 Season 8, fans are wondering if Chris Lopez will be seen alongside the reality star and her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Chris Lopez Reacts To Kailyn Lowry Outing Him As Her Baby Daddy — See Hilarious Tweet https://t.co/v6CfUa26CS pic.twitter.com/XtXr0P1NGr — blind (@celebhappenin) May 3, 2017

Last month, prior to Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy reveal, a source claimed Chris Lopez wasn’t on board with becoming a part of Teen Mom 2‘s Season 8 cast.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

According to the report, MTV producers offered Chris Lopez an amount between $3,000 and $5,000 to appear on the show but so far, he hasn’t taken their bait.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source added. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]