Kentucky Oaks 2017 Results: See Full List Of Winners And Payouts From Friday’s Race

The Kentucky Oaks 2017 results are in, and Abel Tasman is the winner.

The filly won the 143rd running of the race at Churchill Downs, beating the field in the midst of some sloppy conditions. Abel Tasman used a late charge to slip into the lead in the final stretch, then widened the gap by the finish line.

Daddys Lil Darling took second place, with Lockdown coming in third. Vexatious finished fourth while Paradise Woods, the favorite going into the race, finished fifth.

Abel Tasman wins the Kentucky Oaks! #KyOaks pic.twitter.com/h6TIRZ4PQX — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 5, 2017

The Kentucky Oaks results came after a wet day of races that could be a preview for a muddy running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The forecast calls for rain and unseasonably cool weather, so the results of the Kentucky Oaks could be a good predictor of the Kentucky Derby. Horses with experience running in the mud will almost certainly have an advantage.

There is a chance that the poor weather will be done by the time the Kentucky Derby goes to post just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, AccuWeather noted.

“While rain gear will be a good idea, [the race] does not look like a washout, and rainfall amounts should be not be all that heavy,” meteorologist Brian Thompson said. “By post time for the Derby at 6:34 p.m. [EDT], there’s a good chance it will be dry and the sun may even break through by then.”

Going into the Kentucky Oaks, which features 3-year-old fillies competing on a 1-1/8 mile track for a $600,000 purse, there had been a few frontrunners. As SB Nation noted, many had pegged Paradise Woods as the favorite but the field was considered to be very open.

“Paradise Woods is the favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks, though she will get stiff competition from other highly regarded horses, such as Miss Sky Warrior, Farrell, and Salty. Paradise Woods made her stakes debut at the Santa Anita Oaks and dominated with a win over almost 12 lengths. “Miss Sky Warrior, though, has won five of her last six races. Still, the Richard Mandella-trained Paradise Woods is the popular pick among experts and in the betting lines.”

The interest in the results for the Kentucky Oaks 2017 is a testament to the rise in popularity for the prelude to the Kentucky Derby. As the Washington Post noted, the race once had very little national interest and was instead a more local event. But the internet has helped bring the race to people across the nation, and the proliferation of online betting has helped that popularity continue to grow.

“As lately as the 1990s, it was normal to hear people refer to the Kentucky Oaks as Louisville’s event, filled with real Louisvillians, where the Derby would qualify as more the United States’ event, for which many real Louisvillians stayed home,” the report noted. “But the country has seemed to discover the Oaks, and as the growth of crowds always chases some people toward smaller crowds, the bigger Oaks has helped urge the birth of a third event, ‘Thurby,’ on the Thursday before the Derby.”

