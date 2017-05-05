Chris Brown Served With Long-Avoided Karrueche Tran Restraining Order At His Own Birthday Party [Video]

Singer Chris Brown reportedly rung in his 28th birthday on Thursday with a huge birthday bash in Houston and received a long, overdue “gift” from his former lover, Karrueche Tran: A restraining order.

The New York Daily News reports that Brown was officially served with the cosigned court demand by the model-actress, also 28, and her legal team, through a process server outside of the Texas city’s Groove Nightclub early Friday morning, May 5, just as the party was purportedly ending.

“Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court,” lawyer Patrick Blood, Karrueche’s counsel, confirmed to the publication.

The transferring of the legal document to Brown’s hands effectively ends the “Loyal” singer’s weeks-long alleged evasion of accepting the permanent restraining order; an extension of a temporary filing granted back in February of this year, according to Page Six, which was requested by Tran in March of 2017.

“Tran obtained a temporary restraining order against the singer in February after he allegedly threatened to, ‘take her out,'” Page Six noted.

“[Karrueche] accused Brown of punching her in the stomach twice several years ago, and claimed that he threatened to kill her and several of her friends,” the report goes on to say.

One of those alleged associates in particular, Karrueche’s best friend, Joseph Ryan La Cour, ultimately backed up Tran’s statement and went on to also file paperwork of his own to have Brown blocked from contacting him at the start of March, so claims TMZ.

A bleary-eyed Brown would seemingly respond to both restraining orders in a now-deleted Instagram video that was posted later that month.

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bulls**t,” Chris bemoaned in the clip, which was copied and shared by TMZ before its removal from the social media app.

Incidentally, another video uploaded and eventually deleted from Brown’s Instagram profile would give both Tran and La Cour their biggest piece of evidence in allowing a court to see just how dangerous they believed Chris could truly be.

In the visual, which was supposedly shot by Chris as he attended a Super Bowl-themed party thrown by media personality Sean “Diddy” Combs at the end of January — which La Cour claimed to have been invited to, as well — Brown strongly hinted that Tran would never be rid of him.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n***as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what,” Brown boasted.

“I’m one of them n***as! If I love you, b***h, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make [your life] miserable.”

Brown’s closing line was both eerie and, as Us Weekly expressed, disturbing.

“I’m going to chase that n***a [you’re dating] out and [then], I’m gonna chase yo’ a** around, and it’s done,” Chris said in closing.

Chris and Karrueche dated off-and-on for four years beginning sometime in 2011, as Hot New Hip Hop notes, and seemingly ended their relationship around the time Chris was made aware of the birth of his first child, daughter Royalty, in March of 2015.

“One can only take so much,” Karrueche revealed on Twitter that same month.

“The best of luck to Chris and his family, [but] no baby drama for me.”

One year later, after a handful of public comments on Tran’s social media pages, Brown went on literal record to proclaim his unwavering love of Tran on the remix to “Back to Sleep” in February of 2016.

“You want me to say your name, girl,” Brown sang.

“Okay — Karrueche!”

Just one month after that, Brown was back to referring to Tran as a “b***ch” on Instagram.

“[And] yet, you’re screaming my name in a song about getting back together. Live your life and be positive,” Tran retaliated in response.

Reps for Chris Brown have not commented on Karrueche’s extended restraining order.

