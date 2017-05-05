‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Jeremy Calvert Admits To Cheating On Fiancee Brooke Wehr

Jeremy Calvert is best known for being the father of Leah Messer’s daughter, Adalynn, but he also brought some drama of his own to the table by going live on Instagram and confirming that he had cheated on his ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr.

Recently, Jeremy Calvert has been making headlines for posing in public with his ex-wife, Leah Messer, which led to speculation that the pair might be getting back together. But he made one thing clear: He is not interested in repairing his relationship with Brooke Wehr.

He recently took to Instagram to rant about his former fiancee in a 10-minute tirade, accusing her of infidelity while also admitting to hooking up with his ex’s bestie.

Long day ready for bed….. come on friday hurry the hell up. A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

“[Brooke’s] trying to stay on her 15 minutes of fame. She can f**king hit the g*****n road. It’s pretty bad whenever you keep getting text messages and Instagram messages from people saying she’s been f**king somebody since January that’s married with two kids. Did I hook up with my fiancée’s best friend? Yep. Sure did. Was I single at the time. Yes, I was. 100 percent. Was she f**king another man for about two-and-a-half months before me and her friend hooked up? Yup. Sure was. F**king his brains out every day. And guess what? The only reason me and her friend hooked up was ’cause her fiancé told that him and Brooke hooked up so she was pissed off. I was pissed off. I was single. So we hooked up.”

Brooke has been very public about her current distaste for Calvert and the issues that lead to their break-up. It seems to pair can’t agree on who cheated on whom, however.

During the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Jeremy Calvert’s ex, Leah Messer, constantly accused him of abandoning their daughter, Addie. She felt he didn’t spend enough time with her, especially since his work took him out on the road often. The mother-of-three often nagged him to Skype with their daughter and sent photographs of her to pique his interest.

Jeremy Calvert admitted in a now-deleted Instagram post that he did have his priorities all wrong when he was with Brooke Wehr.

“When [your] ex-wife sends you pics of [your] child…now [a] days that’s not allowed if [you’re] dating someone. I feel horrible, I should have pulled my head out of my ass and stood up for myself and my child. But [thank] God I did before it was [too] late to do so. Addie will always come before any woman I settle down with from now on. She will be there for me when others won’t be.”

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer recently reunited for a photo op at a bar after both attending a concert with mutual friends.

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! ???????????????? @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Speculation swirled that the two were trying to work on their relationship, but Leah captioned the image, “Just a little fun that’s all!”

Jeremy Calvert stated that the pair are just friends now and are working on their co-parenting relationship. He told the Ashley that the pair weren’t in it for the romance.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston. After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it,” Jeremy explained.

He added, “I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife. We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid.”

[Featured Image by Jeremy Calvert/Instagram]