Tye Dillinger Reveals WWE Dream Opponents, Mentioned Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, And Tyler Breeze

It may have taken Tye Dillinger a long time to become a WWE Superstar, but he has become “The Perfect 10” in the process, and he has a long list of opponents that he’d like to wrestle on SmackDown. Tye Dillinger achieved a lot of success in NXT, but his move to the main roster came during a critical time for NXT when Tye could have become the top babyface for the brand and potentially become the NXT Champion in time.

However, WWE officials believed that Dillinger was ready for the main roster and the move to SmackDown Live has been a long time coming, and most WWE Universe is thrilled for him. “The ten chant” is one of the most popular in WWE. On paper, if Daniel Bryan could make the “Yes Chant” the biggest thing in wrestling, there is no reason why the “10 chant” can’t make Tye Dillinger an extremely successful babyface in WWE.

A prime example of that fact would be at the WWE Royal Rumble a few months back when Dillinger made his main roster debut. The WWE Universe gave him a stellar ovation. It’s clear why WWE officials decided it was the right time to bring him to Raw or SmackDown. “The Perfect 10” has started his run slowly on WWE television thus far, but he’s made it crystal clear recently that he’s set big goals for himself against top guys.

During a recent interview with Aaron Oster of Rolling Stone, Tye Dillinger discussed his long journey to the main roster and his goals for the main roster, which included a list of current WWE Superstars on SmackDown Live that he would like to wrestle. In particular, Dillinger mentioned four big names who are on his list:

“At the moment though, on Smackdown, in no particular order: Tyler Breeze, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Ziggler I’ve known for years. We used to work together way way back in the FCW days. Tyler Breeze is an incredible talent. I worked with him a little bit in NXT, but not to the level where I had hoped. That guy is severely underrated as a talent. AJ Styles and Randy Orton, I’ve never worked with them before. I don’t need to give you any of their accolades, the world knows them already. Those two right now are the best at what we do in this industry. They’re the top of the top”

The endearing thing about Tye Dillinger while he was in NXT was he gained support from the NXT Universe because of his charisma and wrestling ability, and the “10 chant” caught fire. For a long time, he acted as NXT’s gate-keeper. If a new performer was debuting and needed a great first match and a win, Dillinger was the one who put them over. He became “The Perfect 10” because he could have a good match with anyone in NXT.

During his interview, Dillinger mentioned four great performers who are really similar to the kind of talent that he has become inside the ring. For instance, Breeze vs. Dillinger could be a strong feud in the midcard of SmackDown to show the ability of both men in the ring. “The Perfect 10” vs. “The Show Off” would also be a feud with great matches. Dillinger and Ziggler would also have a strong babyface versus heel dynamic.

Obviously, Dillinger vs. Orton or Styles could have all the makings of a great match. It’s likely WWE officials would save those matchups for a later date because Orton and Styles have a strong history of elevating their opponents to their level. Tye Dillinger is still establishing himself as a babyface on SmackDown Live, but it’s only a matter of time before the “10 chant” catches on and “The Perfect 10” becomes a bigger star in WWE.

