LA Lakers Rumors: Lakers ‘Enamored’ With Lonzo Ball, Will Draft Him If They Land A Top Two Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have had four losing seasons in a row and haven’t won more than 27 games since 2012/2013, but they may have a plan for 2017. The NBA Draft is less than two months away, and rumors are starting to swirl as to who will be taken first, but there is still a lot that needs to happen before it can all go down. Later this month, the Lakers hope they will land one of the top two picks, and if they do, they’re likely to take Lonzo Ball.

On May 16, the 2017 NBA Draft lottery is set to take place with the LA Lakers hoping to snag the first overall pick. They have a 15.6 percent chance of getting that selection and a 46.9 percent chance of having a top-three pick, according to SEC Country.

Landing in the top three almost guarantees them a shot at drafting UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who was seen by many as the best player in all of college basketball last year. If they end up with that opportunity, there is a very good chance that he is exactly who they will end up drafting.

The LA Lakers are hoping that Ball really did mean it in the past when he said that he wanted to play for the team because they are just as interested. According to ESPN, by way of the Sporting News, Chad Ford stated the Lakers are not just looking at Ball, but they are completely “enamored” with him.

“The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it. But they’ll likely have to land in the top two to get him.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers had a bit of a successful streak near the end of last season which actually hurt their chances of landing the number one overall pick. While it hurt their chances, many NBA mock drafts still have them landing in the top three and Ball still being on the board when it is time to make their selection.

Gary Parrish’s latest mock draft for CBS Sports does have Lonzo Ball being drafted by the Lakers at the number three pick. Parrish also has Washington guard Markelle Fultz going to the Boston Celtics with the top selection and Kansas’ forward Josh Jackson heading to the Phoenix Suns.

In that mock draft, Parrish also has the Lakers taking forward Semi Ojeleye with the 28th overall selection.

Lakers Nation states that Los Angeles drafting Ball makes sense on many levels, and it doesn’t hurt that his father, LaVar Ball, keeps him in the spotlight. It is no secret that the Lakers’ organization loves attention, and Ball would certainly bring more of that to the west coast.

The shooting ability of Ball, complete with his passing skills, are what Lakers coach Luke Walton really finds intriguing. Having him join the roster is something that could not only get the Lakers out of the cellar but possibly back into playoff contention.

First, they need to get to the NBA draft lottery later this month, and hope luck is with them and lands a top three pick in their laps.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still working with their youth movement and hoping that it will eventually end up working out for them. If they do end up with one of the top two picks, or maybe top three, it is highly likely they will take Lonzo Ball in the 2017 NBA Draft. The guard out of UCLA comes with a good deal of drama, but he’s also talented enough to become a leader for a team that desperately needs one.

