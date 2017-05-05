Donald Trump Impeachment: Congress Members Reportedly Meeting In Secret To Discuss Removing Trump From Office

Donald Trump could soon be facing impeachment, with a new report claiming that members of Congress are already meeting in secret to discuss removing the president from office.

Trump’s administration has seen mounting controversy regarding his unresolved business conflicts and his campaign’s unraveling ties to Russia, but so far the talk of impeaching the president has been mostly whispers and predictions from political experts. But there may now be concrete evidence that members of Congress are taking the thought of impeaching Trump seriously, and could be moving on it soon.

The New Yorker published an article exploring the possibility that Donald Trump could either be impeached or removed using the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would remove Trump on the basis that he lacks the mental stability necessary to carry out his duties.

As the article explained, members of Congress are already having discussions on both of these points, the Independent noted.

“This is a conversation that people are having around the dinner table, it’s one people have at the office, members of Congress are talking about it in private and the question is very simple: is this a president who is able to do the job and is able to go the distance?” reporter Evan Osnos told MSNBC’s The Last Word.

“This is a president who is beset by doubts of a completely different order of any president we’ve seen as long as we’ve been looking at this question. The truth is that there are people having an active conversation about whether or not he’ll last.”

One of the biggest scandals regarding Donald Trump are the rapidly growing connections between his campaign and Russian intelligence operations. A salacious — though still unverified — dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent claimed that Trump’s campaign worked closely with Russian hackers on the release of emails stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief and the Democratic National Committee. The emails helped to undermine Clinton’s standing, driving a wedge between centrist Democrats and the more left-leaning supporters of Bernie Sanders.

The dossier claimed that Trump’s campaign helped to coordinate the release of these emails, the first of which were published just hours after the release of the damaging Access Hollywood video in which Trump appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

There are now a number of political experts predicting that Donald Trump will be impeached. Allan Lichtman, a political professor who correctly predicted that Trump would win in November and has successfully called every election since 1984, wrote a book titled The Case for Impeachment that predicts Trump will be removed from office.

“The big question is whether this is enduring or not,” Lichtman told the Miami Herald. “The thing that makes Donald Trump’s presidency so dangerous is that, like Richard Nixon, he doesn’t have fundamental guiding principles. The only thing that seems to have driven him throughout his career is what’s good for Donald Trump.”

Journalists who have been following the Russian scandal are also saying they believe it will end with impeachment for Trump and possibly indictments for others involved.

“The thing we learned very late in the campaign, perhaps too late to make a difference some of you may think, is that the intelligence agencies concluded that in fact there was — and they concluded it unanimously now, all 16 agencies — that there was a deliberate attempt by the Kremlin to interfere with our election,” Washington Post investigative reporter Tom Hamburger told Minnesota Public Radio News.

Despite the allegations, there are not yet any members of Congress on record about potential discussions to impeach Donald Trump. It would also require a major political shift, with both the House and Senate currently controlled by Republicans.

