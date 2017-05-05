Jenelle Evans doesn’t want fans to think she’s following in the footsteps of her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska.

Just over a year after the mother of three accused Houska of copying her by launching her own website, Evans is facing claims of copying Houska after announcing plans for a chicken coop.

On May 2, Jenelle Evans responded to a fan who asked her if she was going to be getting chickens after moving into her new home.

“Yeah once we build a chicken coop, David has a lot more he’s building at the moment lol,” she wrote.

Jenelle Evans’ comment comes just weeks after Chelsea Houska husband posted a photo of a chicken coop he built for Houska and her daughter, seven-year-old Aubree.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

“Aubree wanted chickens so mom @chelseahouska found a coop and I got to building. And this household has one cool a** chicken coop!!” Cole DeBoer wrote in the caption of the photo above, which was shared on Instagram last month.

In response to Jenelle Evans’ post, several fans called her out for “attempting to morph into Chelsea Houska” and right away, the reality star fought back, claiming her fiancé, David Eason, has past experiences with chickens and several other animals.

“David has grown up raising pigs, horses, chickens, and hogs. If he wants chickens that’s what we will do,” she wrote in response to the “copying” allegations, as reported by Wetpaint Entertainment on May 5.

As for Chelsea Houska, she’s stayed out of the drama, choosing to instead focus on her growing family, which may soon include ducks.

“Our new chicken mansion is coming tomorrow…and now Cole’s talking about putting a little pond in the yard for the ducks,” Houska tweeted on May 4.

Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska both welcomed children at the end of January. As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, on January 24, while Houska welcomed baby number two, son Watson Cole DeBoer, the following day.

At the time of the children’s births, outlandish rumors swirled suggesting Houska had purposefully stolen Evans’ thunder by giving birth to her baby boy one day after Evans. Ultimately, Evans chose to shut down the rumors, although she likely didn’t need to do so.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Allegations of Jenelle Evans copying Chelsea Houska come after she infamously called out Houska for following in her footsteps with a website of her own. As Wetpaint Entertainment reminded readers, Evans took to Twitter with a scandalous message aimed at her co-star.

“Monkey see monkey do… unreal,” Jenelle Evans wrote.

After facing criticism, Evans quickly deleted the post but not before her other Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, weighed in.

“I’ve had a website for years, does this mean you copied me?” Lowry asked Evans, adding a hash tag, which read, “Get over yourself.”

Jenelle Evans has been at odds with her co-stars for the past few years. In addition to her complaints about editing, which suggest the other women have been painted in a better light, Evans has previously said that she often feels left out of the group. While Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer have been quite close in the past and are often seen spending time with one another in Los Angeles and New York City, Evans is rarely seen off-set with the other ladies.

Jenelle Evans and her co-stars are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]