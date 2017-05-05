Jared Leto Grabbed And Kissed A Male ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-Star As The Joker While Shooting

Much has already been made of just how peculiar Jared Leto acted during the production of Suicide Squad, as he gave a number of his co-stars a variety of gifts that were immediately deemed socially unacceptable. But a new story has now emerged, as one of Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad co-stars has admitted that the actor grabbed him and kissed him during the filming of a scene.

Ike Barinholtz, who will be recognizable to fans of The Mindy Project, made this admission during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. After the shock jock pointed out that as the character of Griggs, who was an officer at Belle Reve’s Special Security Barracks, he had to share an integral scene of Suicide Squad opposite Jared Leto, Ike Barinholtz then decided to divulge just how intimate he got with the Oscar-winning actor.

“I f***ing kissed him. We kissed.”

Ike Barinholtz’s rather shocking declaration immediately provoked a follow-up question from Howard Stern, who wanted to know more details about how he ended up smooching with Jared Leto during filming. Ike Barinholtz was only happy to oblige, too, as he admitted that Jared Leto’s unique approach to the scene meant that Ike was never quite sure what his counterpart would do as the character while filming.

“I do this scene with Jared Leto, he’s supposed to be intimidating me. He comes in and, he’s the Joker, you know, and he starts squeezing my t*ts, he’s like, ‘You’re a big guy.’ This is while we’re filming, while we’re in the scene. And then he grabs me and kisses me, on the mouth. Like full kisses me, and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna let him go with it.'”

Ever the professional and a team-player, Ike Barinholtz decided to just roll with the punches as Jared Leto worked his wonders as the Joker. But while he was happy to be fondled and even kissed during the scene, Ike Barinholtz did admit that even he had some limits. Because Jared Leto went a little bit too far off script for his liking during one take, accusing Ike Barinholtz of wetting his pants, which immediately provoked Barinholtz to ask for a cut.

“But then he starts doing this thing, where he’s like, ‘Did somebody p*** their pants?’ And I’m like, ‘Well now I did because you just said I did.'”

However, despite Ike Barinholtz’s objections to that moment of improvisation, he admitted that he still got along really well with Jared Leto while the pair worked on Suicide Squad, insisting, “He was so nice and normal and very cool. I was a fan of his.”

This is despite the fact that Leto fully inhabited the role of the iconic villain during production to such an extent that he acted like him even when the camera wasn’t rolling.

During the same interview with Howard Stern, Ike Barinholtz admitted that he completely understood why Jared Leto had taken this approach, as he believed it would have actually been weirder to see Leto acting normally in between takes and trying to make small talk.

While Ike Barinholtz’s story about Jared Leto proves just how far the Dallas Buyers Club actor was willing to go to play the character of the Joker to the best of his abilities, some moviegoers still believe that his incarnation of the villain was lackluster. Especially when compared to that of Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s Batman, and Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, while the Australian’s performance as the Joker was deemed so impressive that he posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his efforts.

