‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: Tori And Zach Roloff Reveal Their Son’s Adorable Nursery

Little People, Big World fans have had a lot to be happy about this week.

On Tuesday, a brand new season of the long-running TLC series kicked off with a sweet episode that showed excited parents-to-be Zach and Tori Roloff announcing to friends and family that they’re expecting a baby boy. To celebrate, Tori posted the first picture of Baby Roloff’s newly completed nursery on Instagram.

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can't wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! ???????????? Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The room features an adorable mountain theme, with snow-capped, gray mountains painted on the walls and matching accent pillows in the crib and on the rocking chair. There is also a charming plane mobile hanging above the crib and a rustic “R” on the wall (for Roloff) waiting to greet the new baby when he arrives.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, the newest star of Little People, Big World could make his debut at any time. While Tori Roloff is due late this month, a few days ago, she posted on Instagram that she recently felt her first contraction and is already one centimeter dilated.

Yup… still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

According to WebMD, Tori is likely experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, which are basically just a test run for the real thing. Unlike real contractions, Braxton Hicks contractions aren’t typically painful and don’t increase in intensity and frequency over time. However, when Baby Roloff is ready to make his grand entrance, Tori’s contractions will come in steady intervals and last up to 70 seconds each.

In the Little People, Big World premiere earlier this week, Tori and Zach Roloff confessed their concerns that their son could be an achondroplastic dwarf like Zach and Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff.

“It’s a big deal,” Tori says. “It is scary. No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what that is.”

But Zach is more calm, saying “To me, that’s not different.”

“He’s just like me.”

Tori Roloff admits she’s still concerned by the idea her son could have achondroplasia.

“I’m not gonna lie,” she says. “It’s scary to think that your child has dwarfism.”

But Zach tries to reframe his wife’s fears.

“What’s a better word than ‘scary’?” he asks. “Is it scary? Or is it nerve-wracking?”

“I think as a parent it would be scary,” Tori tells him. “If you didn’t know anything about dwarfism and you found out your child was a dwarf, that would be scary. There are certain things that would come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

Zach then recalls his own struggles with dwarfism, recalling the leg-straightening surgery that he endured on a previous season of Little People, Big World and a shunt he had to have put in as a young child to drain extra fluids from his brain.

“So I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

But despite their fears, Zach intimates that Tori is going to be able to cope with whatever comes their way.

“She’s going to adapt to whatever situation we face,” he says.

And Tori ends the conversation by declaring her love for her baby.

“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it.”

And, of course, the baby excitement for Little People, Big World fans doesn’t end with the arrival of Zach and Tori’s bundle of joy. Zach’s twin, brother Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting their first child — a girl — in September.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]