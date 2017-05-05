Selena Gomez’s Mom Commented She Is ‘Happy’ On The Weeknd’s Instagram

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey made a cute comment on her daughter’s boyfriend, The Weeknd’s Instagram photo saying, “Mama is happy XO.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been linked together since January. The celebrity couple only recently confirmed their relationships on Instagram.

Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, with whom she co-produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, commented on The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) saying, “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

Mandy commented in The Weeknd’s post with Selena #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/o38NZgsPQU — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) May 2, 2017

After a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with Gomez’s first love Justin Bieber, the singer’s mother is surely happy to see her daughter in such a good place again.

The couple attended the Met Gala together this past Monday. It was the first time Selena and Abel posed together on the red carpet at a public event.

Gomez wore a custom, white Coach slip dress with pink eyeshadow, according to People.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Selena did not shy away from being affectionate with her new boyfriend in front of the cameras. The two looked very comfortable with one another, kissing and smiling for the photographers.

Last May at the Met Gala, The Weeknd was arm in arm with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid. The “Starboy” singer broke up with Hadid in November 2016.

Gomez and Tesfaye were spotted together at Coachella in April. Selena posted her first Instagram photo with Abel that weekend.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Since then, the “Come And Get It” singer has been sharing multiple photos of her and her new boyfriend on social media.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Selena Gomez Date With The Weeknd At John Mayer Concert, And Former Co-Star’s Wedding In The Same Day

Selena Gomez Too Frightened To Play Hannah Baker In ’13 Reasons Why’

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Rare PDA Photo Shared, Relationship Is Instagram Official

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Hold Hands And Match In Black For Date Night In L.A.

Video:Selena Gomez To Host Social Change Event For Youth With Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled— ‘WE Day’

On Friday, Selena Gomez gave her mom an early Mother’s Day gift: a personalized bag from Coach. Gomez is the new face for the luxury brand, so she got a chance to make a special one for mom, according to Refinery29.

13 Reasons Why was the first professional project Selena had ever worked on with her mom. What they had originally set out to be a movie interpretation of the hit Young Adult novel, 13 Reasons Why, turned out to be a 13-episode Netflix special.

As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Gomez has already been introduced to Abel’s family. The two were photographed in Toronto, Canada, the singer’s hometown a few months ago.

The Weeknd was the first one of the two to share a photo on Instagram last month, confirming what fans already knew to be true— they were official.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]