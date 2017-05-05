WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Causing Some WWE Fans Major Issues But For A Surprising Reason?

The current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is causing a good number of fans some issues for a surprising reason. The women’s wrestling star, who is also known as “Five Feet of Fury,” recently captured the championship from Bayley at the WWE Payback pay-per-view. That in itself outraged fans of Bayley and other women’s stars as they felt it should have been someone besides “Miss Bliss” holding the Raw title. In addition, Alexa’s win at the event made history as she became the first women’s wrestler to have held the SmackDown Live title and the Raw Women’s title. While she has held the two titles at different times, no other women’s wrestler had done so up until this point. However, that’s not the reason for the “issues” that Alexa Bliss is causing in some WWE fans’ households.

Basically, it all comes down to modern technology. On Friday, the WWE released a new video report regarding the situation with Cathy Kelley. Reportedly, the name “Alexa” is driving some household technology devices a bit bonkers. “Alexa” also refers to Amazon’s voice-operated assistant, the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. The devices allow their owners to play music, set alarms or timers, ask for weather, sports, news or other information, and many other features. However, the key to getting the device to wake up and respond is by saying “Alexa.” This is similar to Apple technology owners saying “Siri” or some technology owners having to say, “OK Google” to wake up the different devices.

Unfortunately for the owners of the Amazon Echo device who also happen to be WWE fans, this has become a bit of an issue. Every time Alexa’s name is mentioned anywhere, such as the big championship bout against Bayley this past Sunday, it causes the Echo to wake up, expecting some other commands. However, it usually doesn’t hear any other commands besides Michael Cole or another commentators’ coverage of the match. Nonetheless, the number of times the commentators used her name in this match set off the Echo and Dot devices for many WWE fans. One WWE fan and Echo owner even tweeted that it caused at least 20 instances of this issue. Luckily, there is a way to fix the issue, as users can simply change their wake word from “Alexa” to “Echo” because fans probably realize Alexa Bliss isn’t changing her name or going away anytime soon.

The WWE Raw Women’s Champion has continued to make her mark on the women’s division ever since coming over to Raw from SmackDown Live in the “Superstar Shake-up” several weeks ago. She immediately flexed her muscle on the microphone when arriving at the new brand and won a No. 1 contender’s match for a shot at Bayley soon after that. In that match. where she won the contender spot, Alexa took advantage of an available pinfall situation. In the Payback match with Bayley, she was able to get a pinfall after Bayley banged her head up on the corner turnbuckles. That win gave her the historic championship win. In both instances, it showed just how savvy the heel competitor is in the ring. Now, in a way, some can call her “tech savvy” in terms of her mic work that sets off people’s Amazon devices.

By the way, so far there are no reports of any strange products being ordered via the device from Amazon, or any other strange requests happening when Alexa’s name is overheard. The Echo also has the ability to control some smart home products, including light bulbs, power outlets, garage doors, and more. If “Miss Bliss” really wanted to “Bliss off” fans with the Echo or Dot, even more, she might start adding that to her heel routine on the microphone. So far, the coast is clear, but with WWE having caught wind of what’s going on, who knows what Vince McMahon and company might dream up to wreak havoc on the fans!

[Featured Image by WWE]