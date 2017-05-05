Selena Gomez doesn’t rely on fame for her happiness.

During a new interview, the 24-year-old singer and actress opened up about fame and her outlook on life.

“I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away,” Selena Gomez explained to Humans of New York, via Entertainment Tonight. “I get that from my mother. From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself.”

Selena Gomez has endured ups and downs in recent years and spent a few months in a treatment center last year, but all the while, she’s stayed true to herself and continues to focus on making the world a better place.

“I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith,” Selena Gomez told Humans of New York.

At the end of the month, Selena Gomez acted as host during California’s annual We Day, which celebrates young people changing the world. Around the same time, she began to face backlash due to the intense issues addressed on her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

“We stayed very true to the book. That’s initially what [author] Jay Asher created, a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that’s what we wanted to do,” Selena Gomez explained to the Associated Press, as Page Six shared with readers.

While Selena Gomez’s series has received mixed reviews, there is already talk about a potential second season and Gomez is standing by her decision to move forward with the story.

“We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] going to come no matter what,” she added. “It’s not an easy subject to talk about.”

13 Reasons Why follows a young teen, Hannah Baker, who leaves behind 13 cassette tapes before taking her life. In the tapes, the character informs her friends and family of why she decided to commit suicide.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez admitted that she sees herself in Baker, but said she didn’t want to portray the character in the series. Instead, the actress enlisted Katherine Langford to take on the challenging role.

In August of last year, just months into her Revival World Tour, Selena Gomez suddenly announced she would be taking a break from the spotlight and focusing on her mental health.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez said in a statement to People Magazine at the time. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued.

Weeks after Selena Gomez’s announcement was made, the singer and actress reportedly checked into a treatment center in Tennessee, which was described by an Us Weekly magazine insider as “private and quiet,” but “super intense.”

