Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Hid Marriage Issues From Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly “shielded” their two kids from their marriage drama as the celebrity couple worked through a difficult few months.

Acting normal for the kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tried to keep things as normal as possible for North, 3, and Saint, 1, an inside source told People.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different.”

After working through a difficult few months following Kim’s robbery in Paris in October and Kanye’s breakdown in November, the reality star and her rapper husband are reportedly doing “much better” now in their marriage.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The inside source told reporters that Kardashian, 36, and West, 39, have “been able to process things and move past them and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly did everything she could to hide the drama from her kids. Kim was very concerned about all of the events affecting North and Saint.

Kanye’s time off.

Kardashian recently attended the Met Gala solo on Monday night. West did not join her on the red carpet and she said that he was enjoying spending time with his kids.

Stepping up into the MET like…. I have the best glam team! ❤️???????? thank you @makeupbymario @michaelsilvahair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

“He’s happy when he’s with them. The kids are happy and well-adjusted, and that’s the priority.”

Post-robbery feelings.

Kim Kardashian is apparently having trouble feeling like she cannot trust anyone following the traumatic robbery in Paris, according to Fox News. The reality star was held at gunpoint and robbed of over $10 million.

Following the robbery, the Kardashians and the Jenners upped their security teams and have been on high alert.

“Knowing that it’s a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can’t trust anyone. And that really sucks. It just opened up my eyes that this happens and that there’s really bad people in this world.”

AFTER AFTER MET A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

The reality star and mother-of-two admitted to E! cameras, “I can still live my life, but just on edge.”

A new Kardashian reality show.

Kardashian has a new show on Lifetime coming out called Glam Masters, which will give aspiring makeup artists and beauty bloggers a chance to work with Kim, promising “an opportunity to be a part of Kim Kardashian West’s glam empire,” according to USA Today.

“…to show they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world.”

The new reality show is set to start production in the summer but no premiere date has been announced yet.

Kim will not appear on the actual show but she is an executive producer, along with creator Diana Madison.

New project alert!???? So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world!???????? Head over to mylifetime.com/GlamMasters to apply! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Catch up with Kim and her family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday nights on E!

New project alert!???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2017

Will you tune in to watch Kim Kardashian’s new show, Glam Masters? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]