Rockville High School Rape And Sodomy Case Against Illegal Immigrants Takes An Unexpected Twist

Rape charges have been dropped against two illegal immigrant teens who had been arrested for allegedly raping and sodomizing a female student at the Rockville High School in Maryland.

Both Jose Montano and Henry Sanchez-Milian were held without bail during the two-month investigation into the alleged incident, which occurred in the Montgomery County high school bathroom. Sanchez-Milian, 18, has now been placed on an immigrant detainer.

A lack of evidence was cited as the reason behind the dropping of charges. Both Henry Sanchez-Milan and Jose Montano, 17, were slated to be tried as adults in the rape and sodomy case, which garnered nationwide attention and sparked heated debate over illegal immigration policies.

Henry Sanchez-Milan and Jose Montano have now been charged with child pornography possession and distribution. The new charges stem from explicit photos they allegedly sent or possessed of the female Rockville High School they had been charged with gang raping and sodomizing.

“We have concluded that the facts in this case do not support the original charges filed in this matter,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said during a press conference earlier today. “Due to the lack of corroboration and substantial inconsistencies from the facts that we have obtained from multiple sources since the filing of the original charging document, the original charges cannot be sustained, and prosecution on those charges is untenable.”

McCarthy went on to say the rape and sodomy investigation involving the incident at Rockville High School is now closed. Law enforcement investigators reviewed the computers, phones, and medical records of those involved in the case. They also viewed school surveillance footage and interviewed numerous witnesses, the Washington Post reports.

Jose Montano’s attorney Maria Mena deemed the child pornography charges filed against her client in juvenile court “egregious.” According to police reports, Montano claims the explicit photos were sent to him by the alleged rape victim and then shared with Henry Sanchez-Milian.

Sanchez-Milan’s lawyer, Andrew Jezic, also denounced the new charges filed against his client. Jezic called the child pornography charges an example of “selective prosecution of elective promiscuity.” The attorney also claimed what went on inside the Rockville High School bathroom was both “pre-planned” and consensual.

The two illegal immigrant teenagers were arrested on March 16 after a 14-year-old American girl who attends Rockville High School filed a police report claiming the two friends took turns raping her in the school bathroom. The unidentified teenage girl said the gang rape occurred after she spurned sexual advances from Sanchez-Milian and Montano.

The freshman female Rockville High School student told police officers she only knew Jose Montano. She also maintained the illegal immigrant student had slapped her on her butt, asked her for a hug, and then asked her to walk with him and Sanchez-Milian down the school hallway.

When the two teenage boys and the 14-year-old girl passed by the boys’ bathroom at Rockville High School Montano allegedly asked the teen girl to have sex with both him and his friend. The girl said after she refused and tried to continue walking to the gym, she was forced into the boys’ bathroom and raped.

The probable cause filing in the case reportedly went into very graphic detail about the alleged gang rape. The teenager girl said she grabbed onto a sink in an attempt to prevent her alleged attackers from shoving her inside a bathroom stall.

The Rockville High School female student also said Jose Montano opened her shirt and “pulled her breasts out to play with” them, the Daily Mail reports. She also told police investigators the Hispanic teen unbuckled her jeans and pulled them down before he and his friend took turns holding her down to vaginally rape and then sodomize her over the toilet.

The 14-year-old girl also claimed she was forced to perform oral sex on each of her accused rapists while they chatted to each other in Spanish. The Rockville High School freshman said she yelled out in pain during the rapes and begged Montano and Sanchez-Milian to stop.

To prevent her voice from being heard, the teenage boys allegedly covered her head with a coat. When the alleged rapes were over, the girl said she was led out of the high school bathroom and ordered to keep her mouth shut by Montano.

As soon as the alleged attackers let her loose, she reportedly went straight to the school office and reported what she said happened to her in the bathroom. Officials from the Montgomery County public school called the police to the campus to investigate.

Henry Sanchez-Milian is from Guatemala and entered the United States last August. The 18-year-old illegal immigrant was reportedly stopped by a Border Patrol agent in Texas after crossing. He was released from detention shortly after into the custody of his illegal immigrant father, Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes. The father was picked up by ICE agents in late March.

Jose Montano is from El Salvador and arrived in America about eight months ago. He is living with relatives who are reportedly citizens of the United States. In a public release about the Rockville High School rape case, both of the accused attackers are referred to as “international students,” according to the Heavy.

