ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay’s Final 3 Bachelors Revealed By Reality Steve

Fans of “Bachelor Nation” are anxious to watch Rachel Lindsay look for love this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season. Gossip guru Reality Steve has been sharing plenty of spoilers related to her season already, and he just shared Bachelorette spoilers with the scoop on the final three guys remaining after the hometown dates. Which three men reportedly remain standing at this point?

As Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers previously detailed, Rachel Lindsay’s four hometown dates reportedly included Dean Unglert, Peter Kraus, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, and Eric Bigger. Not much has been disclosed in terms of any juicy drama during those family meetings, but it does sound as if this will be a very interesting and diverse mix of guys.

It seems that after the four hometowns, Lindsay and her four guys headed to her hometown of Dallas, Texas for the next rose ceremony. Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that at that point, Dean was eliminated, leaving Bryan, Eric, and Peter as the final three. Usually, this is the point where Rachel and her remaining three men would head somewhere exotic to do the fantasy suite overnight dates. However, this time around, Bachelorette spoilers tease things apparently were done a bit differently.

The buzz is that because one of Rachel’s sisters is pregnant and nearing her due date, the Lindsay family met the final three men at this point of the season. Usually, that big step isn’t taken until the last two guys remain, and the last-chance dates are set to take place. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Kraus, Abasolo, and Bigger all met the Lindsay family after that last rose ceremony, and things are a bit hazy about what comes next.

Did Rachel then have another rose ceremony and eliminate one of her three, pinning down her final two who would then get exotic dates? Did all three guys head off for fantasy suite dates after meeting the Lindsay crew? Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers will be breaking down more about this altered schedule soon, and the final rose ceremony is right around the corner. The gossip guru has mentioned that he’s heard that Spain might be the location for these last dates and moments of Season 13, but Bachelorette spoilers confirming that have not yet emerged.

Bryan reportedly scored the first impression rose from Rachel, and he was on a group date that Lindsay and her guys had on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. He seemingly got an early kiss and a key one-on-one date with her as well, so Bachelorette fans will be anxious to see the chemistry between them.

Reality Steve’s spoilers noted that Eric was one of the guys who popped up during Nick Viall’s “After the Final Rose” special, and he also reportedly got a one-on-one date with Lindsay in Denmark. A bit less has emerged on Peter at this point, although Bachelorette spoilers note that he did get a one-on-one with Rachel early on in the season during what should be Episode 2.

The bios on all of Lindsay’s bachelors should be emerging soon, and additional previews and spoilers will come as the Bachelorette season begins. Oftentimes, spoilers do end up getting revealed in these previews, at least to those fans who are paying close attention. Viewers will be quite anxious to see how the new Bachelorette star interacts with each of these three men, especially since there has been no word as of yet regarding any potential final rose frontrunners.

Which of Rachel’s suitors will end up going out in third place, just ahead of the final rose ceremony? Will Rachel Lindsay find love in Season 13 this spring or will she be left heartbroken once again? ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season debuts on Monday, May 22, and fans cannot wait to follow along on her journey as she looks for love.

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]