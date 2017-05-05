Danielle Stislicki Update: Facebook Page Dedicated To Missing Woman Promotes Missing Persons Day 2017 Event

A Facebook page solely dedicated to finding and bringing home missing woman Danielle Stislicki is promoting Michigan’s Missing Persons Day 2017 event, which is aimed at raising awareness about those who have vanished in the state.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page, which maintains over 44,000 dedicated followers, was created shortly after Danielle went missing and is focused on spreading the word far and wide about the young woman and her case. It features a bevy of photos, a multitude of posts that offer hope and support, and events that not only involve Danielle but also serve to inform the community about issues important to women’s safety.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Michigan Media Offers Timeline In Missing Farmington Hills Woman’s Disappearance https://t.co/9rPZHhMTAO — david krist (@dkrist1) May 4, 2017

Missing Persons Day 2017 in Michigan is slated to take place on Saturday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time at Madonna University’s Franciscan Center in Livonia. The free event is described as follows in the Facebook post.

“Families and friends affected by the disappearance of a loved one and the organizations that work to bring them home are encouraged to attend a free, family friendly event that seeks to raise awareness of missing persons… This public event seeks to raise awareness in the state of Michigan. Local law enforcement will be on hand to answer questions about missing persons’ cases and to take tips on old or new cases. Child ID kits will also be provided free-of-charge. There will be a speaker and open discussion on Michigan human trafficking issues.”

The post also indicates that family members of those who are missing can have their loved ones commemorated at the event if they pre-register. In addition, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern time, the event will include a private roundtable discussion just for family members who have a missing loved one. These families are encouraged to provide “reference samples” to update authorities in attendance by bringing at least two biological relatives of the missing person. Police reports about the missing person, as well as other relevant documents, can also be given to law enforcement at the event.

All those who desire to pre-register for Michigan’s Missing Persons Day 2017 or garner more information about the event can contact D/Sgt. Sarah Krebs at 313-215-0675 or KrebsS@michigan.gov, or contact Mr. Wade Dakin at 517-242-9722 or DakinW1@michigan.gov.

With regard to Danielle’s disappearance, very little information has been released to the public by law enforcement officials. Farmington Hills police have confirmed she was the victim of a crime and publicly stated they are deliberately remaining tight-lipped about the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Sister-In-Law Dedicates Drag Show Performance To Missing Michigan Woman https://t.co/RqvYLkyo87 — Jamila Rose (@jamilarose890x) April 24, 2017

Danielle, who was 28 at the time of her disappearance, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Security Guard Seen With Danielle Stislicki On Day She Vanished, Says In-Law https://t.co/DRqTiz964m via Cia Young — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) February 24, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page, where memories of the young woman are being shared.

DANIELLE STISLICKI: SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS KEEP CASE OF MISSING MICHIGAN WOMAN ALIVE AND ACTIVE IN PUBLIC EYE#FindDanihttps://t.co/F7PGYqbFhM — Kelly Lott (@KellyLott2) April 23, 2017

At press, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,370, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,370.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]