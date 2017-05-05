Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Veteran Cornerback Angry Over Trade Rumors – Where Could He Land?

So far, the 2017 NFL offseason has not been overly kind to the Dallas Cowboys as they lost a number of players via free agency and now, they’re angering the veterans they have left on their roster. After a pretty successful draft, the Cowboys are in the middle of their offseason workouts and they’re still wondering who will start in their defensive secondary. As they do this, though, they have now angered and alienated veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick due to trade rumors.

It is no surprise to anyone and everyone that the Cowboys have seen their secondary absolutely decimated due to free agency. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr are gone. Safeties J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church have also departed Dallas.

Once that happened, the Cowboys were left with second-year cornerback Anthony Brown and Orlando Scandrick as the only real known names to guide their defense. Now, the Cowboys have gone and done exactly what they shouldn’t have and that offended one of those players.

According to Fan Rag Sports, trade rumors have started swirling around the Cowboys’ offseason workouts and they are all about Orlando Scandrick. The rumors started up during the 2017 NFL Draft and only strengthened as more defensive backs were chosen for Dallas’ upcoming rookie class.

CB Orlando Scandrick was back working with Cowboys for Phase 2 of the off season program. Miffed about trade rumor but being professional — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 2, 2017

After the Cowboys selected defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round, their next two selections were used on cornerbacks. First, they chose Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado and then, they took Jourdan Lewis from Michigan, and both are expected to compete for starting jobs after the secondary was depleted over the last two months.

That wasn’t all, though, as the Cowboys also drafted Florida State cornerback Marquez White in the sixth round. Along with the rookies, the Cowboys have a large number of defensive backs on the roster, but very few of them have any kind of serious NFL experience.

Except for Orlando Scandrick, that is. According to The Landry Hat, with the current players on the roster, this is the youngest secondary in the recent history of the Cowboys. It is also the youngest secondary in the entire NFL and it looks as if a couple of rookies have a great chance at starting in 2017.

Scandrick ended up missing the entire 2015 season, but the 30-year-old returned and played well last year. If he can stay healthy, he could easily lock up a starting position at cornerback, but he’s going to have to fend off a lot of younger and faster players.

If he ends up injured or even begins to fall behind a little bit, the trade rumors could heat up.

Sports Day doesn’t believe that Scandrick will end up being traded and they don’t believe the Cowboys ever really thought they’d receive a third-round pick for him. Dallas denies that they ever had any kind of trade talks for the veteran, but Scandrick doesn’t believe that.

The Dallas Cowboys need to know what is good for them and keep Scandrick around to lend his expertise and knowledge to the younger players. If they keep angering him, though, he won’t want to help them out at all except to earn a paycheck.

So, for now, there are no serious talks about a Scandrick trade, but they have happened.

Orlando Scandrick may not end up leaving the Dallas Cowboys, but if they were using the trade rumors in order to get him to play better, it backfired. Scandrick is going to play to the best of his ability with the hopes of always landing a bigger contract in the NFL. The only problem is that all this trade talk has not pleased him and having a disgruntled cornerback in an already weakened secondary is not what anyone wants for the new season.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]