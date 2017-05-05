Jeremy Calvert may have recently hinted that he will likely be a part of the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 but that doesn’t necessarily mean the reality star is happy with MTV.

Following his Season 8 comments to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this week, the reality dad took to Instagram to film a 10-minute clip in which he took aim at the network’s exiting and put his former fiancee, Brooke Wehr, on blast.

“All they want is the negative editing, arguments, fights, disagreements so they can f**king make a show,” Jeremy Calvert said of MTV, according to a report by Wetpaint Entertainment on May 5.

While Jeremy Calvert was seen discussing Leah Messer’s alleged prescription pill problem during a scene from Teen Mom 2 years ago, he insists he and his ex-wife are doing “great” as they continue to co-parent their four-year-old daughter Adalynn.

“If you people are that god***n stupid to not see that, what the f**k is your problem?” Jeremy Calvert asked his fans and followers. “It’s not f**king hard to put two and two together, people…Yes, MTV just wants drama! It is f**king ridiculous… we co-parent fantastic even though MTV never wants to share that.”

Despite his clear issues with the network’s editing, Jeremy Calvert is open to appearing on the series’ upcoming eighth season and spoke of filming during his interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this week.

“We’re still in negotiation for me to be in Season 8,” he said. “Their money offer went up, so, I’ve been filming. We’ll see.”

As for Jeremy Calvert’s relationship with Brooke Wehr, the couple became engaged during a trip to a beach in Maryland at the end of last year but parted ways in February after Wehr accused the reality dad of cheating on her multiple times.

Following Wehr’s comments, Jeremy Calvert admitted to sleeping with her best friend but insisted he did so when they were on a break. He then accused Wehr of cheating on him.

“It’s pretty bad whenever you keep getting text messages and Instagram messages from people saying she’s been f**king somebody since January that’s married with two kids…. f**king his brains out every day,” Jeremy Calvert claimed.

He even accused Wehr of using him to stay in the public eye.

“She’s trying to stay on her 15 minutes of fame. She can f**king hit the goddamn road,” he added.

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer’s marriage ended in late 2014 after Calvert claimed to have caught the mother of three cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. At the time, Messer denied the allegations and months later, she entered treatment for mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

While Calvert and Messer were at odds with one another immediately after splitting, they are said to be in a much better place today and over the weekend, they were seen together at a bar in West Virginia.

As for Adalynn, she’s doing well and Jeremy Calvert told fans in his Instagram clip that he doesn’t want anyone questioning her upbringing.

“[Adalynn] has a perfect life and anybody that don’t think that can go jump off a motherf**king bridge and die for all I care,” he said, according to a report by The Hollywood Gossip. “I try my best to be available for my daughter. If she needs something, I’m there. If Leah needs something, I make it happen.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 8 is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.

