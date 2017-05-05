Twin Peaks fans in New York should get prepared for an experience “both wonderful and strange.”

Showtime is slated to unveil a Twin Peaks pop-up experience in New York City, partnering with BBQ Films and Flavorpill. The event, which takes place on Tuesday, May 16, will be at the Brooklyn Bazaar and features many key elements from the original series.

“Enjoy a damn good cup of coffee at the Double R Diner, explore the mysterious Twin Peaks Lodge, and interact with a variety of quirky — dare we say suspicious — characters from this quaint northwestern town, brought to life by the beauties of The Pink Room Burlesque. Come in costume to enter our Miss Twin Peaks Pageant; the prizes could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good hot black coffee. You’ll just have to compete to see!”

The Twin Peaks event will take place from 7-10 p.m. ET on May 16 only. The pop-up event is in keeping with the interactive pop-culture fever the original series created. When the original series aired in 1990 and 1991, fans had viewing parties for new episodes, dressing up as their favorite characters, drinking coffee, and eating cherry pie (two recurring gags on the show).

Twin Peaks fans are already gearing up for the 2017 revival, which premieres Sunday, May 21 on Showtime. The network just released a new teaser trailer for the revival, featuring new footage of some classic Twin Peaks characters, including Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), and Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse). The same disquieting tension of the original series is present throughout the teaser, with no indication of what the plot might be.

The Twin Peaks 2017 revival takes place a full 25 years after the events of the original series, which ended in 1991. The original series, which aired on ABC, centers on a quirky yet unsettling small town sent into a tailspin after homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is found dead, “wrapped in plastic.” Special Agent Dale Cooper comes in to investigate the murder and becomes enraptured by the town’s compelling energy. As the series goes along, fans learn of supernatural spirits that haunt the town, including the menacing BOB (Frank Silva). The original series ends with Cooper becoming possessed by BOB’s evil spirit.

Many of the original Twin Peaks stars will be back for the 2017 revival. In addition to the cast members mentioned above, the revival is expected to include Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer, Ray Wise as Leland Palmer, Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne, Madchen Amick as Shelly Johnson, Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs, Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings, James Marshall as James Hurley, Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran, and many more.

Actors said to be joining the world of Twin Peaks for the first time include Laura Dern, Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tom Sizemore, James Belushi, and Balthazar Getty. The Twin Peaks revival is directed entirely by David Lynch, who co-created the original series with Mark Frost, with whom he co-wrote the 2017 revival.

Twin Peaks 2017 premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The first two episodes will air back-to-back, as will the third and fourth installments the following week. Showtime is making the first four episodes available online following the May 21 TV premiere. Subsequent weeks will feature only one installment, all the way through to the finale, which will be another double header on September 3. There will be 18 episodes in total.

