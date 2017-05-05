April The Giraffe Update And Animal Adventure Park News: Watch New Videos Of Calf Tajiri And Zoo Animals

The Animal Adventure Park (AAP) surprised fans on Friday, May 5, 2017, when they began a Facebook live stream at approximately 12 p.m. and provided an update on April the giraffe, her calf Tajiri and progress at the zoo. The video gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the Harpursville, New York petting zoo that is home to April the giraffe, Tajiri, and approximately 200 other animals. The zoo reopens for its fifth season on May 13, 2017, and the subject of the Animal Adventure Park live video was that it is raining heavily. The animals are safe and dry, but the rain could hamper progress with some of the finishing touches the park hopes to have completed.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch set up a live cam that streamed from the giraffe barn to document April’s pregnancy. He set up the giraffe cam on Feb. 10, 2017. April gave birth on April 15, 2017, and throughout that time, April’s story and her cam went viral. Millions tuned into the live giraffe cam to watch April as she patiently waited for active labor to begin.

The live cam no longer streams 24/7, but it does stream live every Tuesday from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the live giraffe cam and past streamed videos in the player below.

We have a name for the calf! It will be announced LIVE from the Giraffe Barn, tomorrow morning during the 8 am hour of Good Morning America! Tune in to to see how the world voted! Thank you to all that voted; your contributions will be used for some great causes and towards amazing efforts! A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

#Inquisitr Live Owl Cam: Watch Baby Barred Owls Sunflower, Millet, and Peanut In Nest Box https://t.co/QJL1oIzy5q — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) May 5, 2017

In the Facebook live video shared by the Animal Adventure Park, you’ll notice that zoo owner Jordan Patch has an affectionate manner with the animals. The way the Animal Adventure Park staff interacts with the animals, including but not limited to April and Tajiri, is something frequently commented on in social media circles. The Animal Adventure Park official Facebook page is full of comments by viewers who are amazed at the relationship between the staff and animals.

It was this reason that giraffe-keeper Allysa Swilley was selected as the calf-naming contest winner. One of the contest selections was Allysa’s Choice, indicating that Allysa would be the one to name the calf. She did, along with fellow giraffe-keeper Corey Dwyer and they selected the name Tajiri. Check out this video featuring Allysa and April shared by Toys R Us.

The close bond between animal and zookeeper isn’t limited to Allysa and April, but begins with Jordan Patch. In the video above, you can watch as Jordan Patch introduces animals that call the zoo home and interacts with hyenas, pigs and more. He also brings viewers on a tour outside the Animal Adventure Park and back into the giraffe barn with stops at April’s and Tajiri’s stall.

We are excited to welcome some of our first residents of the future Wilds of Asia expansion! This couple is full of squeaks and personality! Asian Small Clawed Otters are listed as a vulnerable species; representing the smallest of the 13 species of otters in the world. Native to Asia, small clawed otters communicate through many high pitched chirps and squeaks. The first additions of our otter family will serve as ambassadors for their kind, in our educational programs, and their future exhibit. A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

April The Giraffe And Calf Tajiri Update And Animal Adventure Park News, Watch Live Cam With Photos And Videos https://t.co/6xAE6PHr9z via… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) May 4, 2017

Though the Animal Adventure Park took down the live giraffe cam from its 24/7 stream in order to get the zoo ready for opening day, there’s a possibility that weather is going to complicate some of their planned exhibits. There is snow in the forecast and there’s no question that is going to make construction difficult. At this point, there are no plans to delay opening day. You can find the latest news, information, and updates from the Animal Adventure Park at their official web page and on Facebook. The Animal Adventure Park has a lot of babies and they announced that later today they will share new photos of baby kangaroos that are getting large enough to peek outside of their mother’s pouches.

Jordan Patch took viewers into the giraffe barn where Tajiri “Taj” was resting in his usual spot. It’s interesting to note that most male giraffes do not interact with their calves, but there seems to be some recognition between Oliver and Taj. If you watch the birthing videos, you’ll see that Oliver was watching the event and he seemed genuinely interested in Taj after he was born. You can rewatch the birth in the videos above as well as below.

Are you planning to visit the Animal Adventure Park this spring and summer? Do you miss the daily giraffe cam and do you hope the AAP will put in a permanent cam?

[Featured Image by PhotoStock-Israel/Shutterstock]