Chris Soules: From ‘The Bachelor’ To Under Arrest

In less than two years, Chris Soules went from the handsome bachelor on ABC’s show to getting arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing deadly car accidents.

#TheBachelor star Chris Soules was arrested after a deadly car crash. More details: https://t.co/rnzrt2xnKR pic.twitter.com/x8VR6fSsK4 — The Bachelorette (@BTVBachelorette) April 26, 2017

Chris Soules has broken his silence after getting arrested on Monday, April 24, for fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident in Iowa. A spokesperson for The Bachelor star spoke to People magazine the following day after the arrest and revealed that Chris Soules was “devastated” to learn that 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, whose tractor trailer ended up in a ditch after Soules’ pickup slammed into it, died as a result of the car accident.

“His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Chris Soules’ 911 call after the deadly crash is A TOUGH listenhttps://t.co/S4w2mwhPJg pic.twitter.com/n7wDza64Bs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2017

Chris Soules’ spokesperson, however, did not explain why The Bachelor star allegedly fled the scene of the fatal car accident. Shortly after the accident, Soules was caught by police and arrested in his native Arlington, Iowa.

Transcripts of 911 calls from the deadly car accident were released last Wednesday, allegedly revealing that Chris Soules called for help and checked Mr. Mosher’s pulse before fleeing the scene in another driver’s truck. The 911 calls also seem to suggest that there were other people at the scene when the accident occurred, according to the Daily Mail.

Chris Soules can be heard telling a 911 operator, “I just ran into a guy in a tractor,” and then admitting that he did not know how to perform CPR to save Mr. Mosher’s life, before asking others at the scene, “Does anyone know CPR?”

Chris Soules, who was a millionaire even before his rise to fame on The Bachelor two years ago, was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Chris Soules was booked on the charge of fleeing the crime scene with a death, though TMZ reported that Soules wasn’t charged with DUI despite police claiming the Bachelor star was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the arrest.

Chris Soules and his final The Bachelor pick, Whitney Bischoff, split in May, 2015, nearly seven months after getting engaged on the ABC reality TV dating show.

“I believe the name on the subject is going to be Chris Soules. That is going to be the subject that took off.”

https://t.co/W7RuCp8kWP pic.twitter.com/zOqpjhN1PQ — Jessica Hartman KWWL (@JessicaKWWL) April 26, 2017

The Bachelor wasn’t the only TV stint for Chris Soules, who has apparently amassed so much reality TV money that he can release himself on bail after arrests.

After starring on The Bachelor, Chris Soules went on to star on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars, where he finished in fifth place.

Chris Soules was even part of the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, where celebrity contestants compete to win $50,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Last Monday’s car accident, which resulted in the death of Mr. Mosher, was the first and only time Chris Soules has been arrested as far as the media is concerned.

During his stint on The Bachelor in 2015, Chris Soules was known as “Prince Farming,” as the 35-year-old is a farmer and a fourth-generation land baron.

According to TMZ, even though Chris Soules was found by police at his home shortly after the deadly car accident, it took hours to get a search warrant.

Remembering the man killed in the crash involving #ChrisSoules: ‘He was what all good Christian farmers should be’ https://t.co/8orW3EhX18 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) April 28, 2017

And while police claim the Bachelor star was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers, it may be tricky to prove that he was actually driving under the influence at the time of the fatal car accident, because hours passed before the 35-year-old was actually taken into custody.

[Featured Image Collaboration includes photos by KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images, Handout/Getty Images]