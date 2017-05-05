Shiva Safai has been rumored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past few years, but now she has settled into another series.

As she prepares to walk down the aisle with Mohamed Hadid, who is 33 years her senior, Shiva Safai has agreed to allow the cameras to expose the ups and downs of her relationship with the real estate entrepreneur, who is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“If you had asked me five years ago, ‘Would you do a reality show?’ I would have said, ‘There’s no way,'” Shiva Safia admitted during an interview with Fox News on May 4. “But having friends on different reality shows [made me see] it can be a great platform, and with the right show it would be a fun experience… It just felt right and it would show [viewers] the new modern family, the blended family and our everyday struggles.”

Shiva Safai has appeared as a guest star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in recent years due to her family’s ties to the show. As fans of the series will recall, Hadid has been close friends with Lisa Vanderpump for the past several years and during the show’s third season, his second wife, Yolanda Foster, joined the show.

A post shared by shivasafai (@shivasafai) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Mohamed Hadid was married to Mary Butler until 1992 and tied the knot with Foster in 1994. During their six-year marriage, Hadid and Foster welcomed three children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, and Hadid is also dad to Alana and Marielle Hadid from his first marriage.

“Going into a relationship with someone who has kids, you don’t just want to get accepted by him, but also by all of his kids,” Shiva Safai explained of her role in the children’s lives. “I’ve been very blessed, honestly, to be welcomed into the family, not only by Gigi and Bella, but by all his kids. I’m truly grateful for that.”

Speaking of the age difference between herself and Hadid, Shiva Safai admitted that she was once concerned about what others would think of their relationship.

“It did in the beginning, just because I wasn’t used to it,” she explained. “It would bother me a lot, it would get to me. I felt like it was so mean for people to just judge you without knowing your journey… It used to bother me a lot, but then I realized I don’t need to prove myself to anyone. I am who I am, my family loves and supports us… so the rest? That’s not my problem.”

A post shared by shivasafai (@shivasafai) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50am PST

Although Shiva Safai will be entering into married life with Mohamed Hadid as his third wife, she doesn’t bother comparing herself to the women who have come before her. Instead, she’s focused on the health and happiness of her own relationship.

“We’re like two peas in a pod! So I don’t need to prove myself to anyone. As long as we’re happy and we’re both content, that’s all that matters,” she said.

Shiva Safai, who has been married once before, stars on Second Wives Club along with Veronika Obeng, Morisa Surrey, Shawna Craig, Katie Cazorla, and Tania Mehra. On the show, fans will watch as Safai and Hadid discuss their plans to wed and attempt to set a date in stone.

To see more of Shiva Safai and her blended family with Mohamed Hadid, tune into the Second Wives Club on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]