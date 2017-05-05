‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Comes To Broadway In 2018

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage-play sequel to the Harry Potter series, will make the journey from London’s West End to Broadway on April 22 of next year.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and follows Harry’s youngest son, Albus, as he attends Hogwarts.

“As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

That is the final line of the official plot description as was written in the LA Times.

While casting information for the U.S. version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has yet to be announced, other information is available. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be performed at the Lyric Theatre in New York, which is being renovated in anticipation of the play. Tickets, casting, and other information about the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be available later this year.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Jack Thorne and is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and Cursed Child director John Tiffany. The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child featured Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Weasley, and Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley. The magic of the Harry Potter world was brought to life by Jamie Harrison, the music was provided by Imogen Heap, sound was by Gareth Fry, movement by Steven Hoggett, lighting by Neil Austin, the set was designed by Christine Jones, casting was by Julia Horan CDG, music supervision and arrangement by Martin Lowe, and the costumes were provided by Katrina Lindsay.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a two-part play, with each part as long as a full-length play, which can be seen all at once or on two consecutive days, as reported by Variety. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was an instant hit in London, delighting both critics and Harry Potter fans alike. According to Wisc News, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won nine Oliver awards last year.

Cursed Child won the awards of Best New Play, Best Actor for Jamie Parker, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Anthony Boyle, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Noma Dumezweni, Best Director, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Set Design.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was published in print in July of last year. The Cursed Child book is not written as a book but is rather the script of the stage-play. While some Harry Potter fans found the script to be too different from the Harry Potter books to be thoroughly enjoyable, many others loved it. There is a difference between reading a script and picturing the events in one’s head, and seeing the events come to life on stage. Perhaps those fans who disliked the printed script will enjoy seeing Cursed Child on stage when it finally arrives in America.

There were rumors that Cursed Child would be turned into a film trilogy, but Rowling put those rumors to rest.

“I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy,” Rowling wrote on Twitter in January.

While there will be no Cursed Child film, Harry Potter fans still have much to look forward to, from the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films. The world of Harry Potter is one that does not seem to be going away for a very long time.

