‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Caught Having Sex With Martina, Hayden Exposes Brad

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny is caught having sex with her divorce lawyer, Martina. Meanwhile, Hayden finds the evidence she needs to expose Brad for messing with Finn’s drug test.

Sonny sleeps with Carly’s lawyer.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Carly (Laura Wight) are preparing for a divorce battle that could wreck both of their families.

Sonny’s night out bleeds into the next day… and a stranger’s bed. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #FarewellTracy pic.twitter.com/c9uGCFHr1g — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 3, 2017

Sonny met Carly’s lawyer Martina Morales while he was drinking at the Haunted Star. At first, the two did not realize that Martina was going to be representing his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Sonny and Martina make the mistake of sleeping together.

Should Carly stop wearing her wedding ring? Better yet, will she keep Sonny’s holdings for herself? #GH starts NOW on ABC! #FarewellTracy pic.twitter.com/gULVff0rSD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 3, 2017

General Hospital spoilers hint that Sonny was lashing out at Carly, trying to get back at her for sleeping with Jax (Ingo Rademacher). He was seeking revenge and happened to run into Martina at the bar, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Ava catches Sonny.

Ava (Maura West) was with Scott (Kin Shriner) at the Haunted Star, She witnesses Sonny flirting with Martina at the bar and then sees him taking her room key.

Ava will let Sonny know that she’s aware of what he is up to. He threatens her to stay out of his divorce or she will regret it.

Ava wants her daughter Avery out of Sonny’s house and back home living with her. Will she use what she knows of him to get her daughter back?

We’re throwing a throwback birthday for @MauraWest! What’s your favorite Ava moment from #GH history? #HappyBirthday #GeneralHospital #TBT #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Hayden exposes Brad.

General Hospital spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry revealed that lab tech Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) is still confident he can take Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) down.

Brad tells Dr. Liesl Obrect (Kathleen Gati) something big on Friday’s (May 5) episode.

“I’m not sure that telling the truth is going to set either one of us free.” Complicated relationships = fantastic Friday fare.???????????? #GH pic.twitter.com/Uv7nxYlEzu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 5, 2017

However, Hayden (Rebecca Budig) knows something is up with Finn’s positive drug test. She finally gets enough evidence to clear Finn’s name. Hayden took Tracey’s (Jane Elliot) words to heart, and she is determined to figure out what the truth is.

WATCH: Tracy gets the last word as she exits the Quartermaine Mansion for the last time. #FarewellTracy #GH pic.twitter.com/ldCkISbORa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2017

General Hospital spoilers hint that Hayden will ask Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) if there was any way to tell if the drug test had been tampered with.

At the holding cells at the police department, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) visits Julian (William deVry). Alexis tells him that she told Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) that he didn’t kidnap her. Will the truth set them free?

Alexis still loves Julian, but she shouldn’t be visiting him in jail.

What do you want to see happen next on General Hospital? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.

