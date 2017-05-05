Michael Moore Predicts Donald Trump’s Impeachment, Terrorist Acts In U.S., And A Second Term For Trump

Michael Moore, who predicted Donald Trump’s presidency back when everyone thought it was insane, has a new prediction about the U.S. president.

Michael Moore, who last month attended the Tribeca Film Festival, gave a gloomy prediction for U.S. politics.

At the time when more than half of the U.S. population can’t shake off the idea that Donald Trump must be impeached ASAP, Michael Moore gave a pretty gloomy prediction about Trump’s impending impeachment.

Donald Trump’s impeachment will happen in about six years from now, predicts Michael Moore, according to Vulture.

One of the most famous American filmmakers thinks Trump will get impeached in the middle of his second term, suggesting that the real estate mogul will win the presidential election in 2020, something that seems practically impossible for most Americans in 2017.

But Michael Moore thinks that Donald Trump knows exactly how to win the presidential election in 2020 despite Trump facing a pretty intimidating list of presidential rivals, including Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye West, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, and many others who – seriously or jokingly – announced their intention to run for president in 2020.

Michael Moore thinks Donald Trump used the ultimate “American equation” — “dumb down the population and make them ignorant and stupid” — to win the election campaign in 2016, and Moore feels the president could put the equation to work one more time in 2020.

“Ignorance leads to fear, fear leads to hate. Trump knew that part of the equation really well. And hate leads to violence.”

Michael Moore, who attended the Tribeca Film Festival for a retrospective screening of his Oscar-winning 2002 documentary Bowling for Columbine that explores the roots of gun violence in the U.S., encourages Americans to not easily give into fear in case of any terrorist attack in this country or a war overseas.

Apart from predicting Donald Trump’s impeachment in the middle of his second term, Michael Moore also predicted that Trump could stage “some kind of terrorist act” in the U.S. to get what he wants from Americans, something that could help the U.S. president build a border wall and ban all Muslims from entering the U.S.

“We’re hours, months, weeks away from our own Reichstag fire. We have to fight that [terrorist act] when it happens and not be afraid to fight it.”

Michael Moore could be right about his new Donald Trump predictions; let’s not forget that this is the man who correctly predicted Trump’s presidency more than four months before Election Day last year, back when everyone thought Hillary Clinton would easily win the election based on numerous pro-Clinton polls.

The screening of Michael Moore’s 2002 Oscar-winning documentary at the film festival showed that not much has changed since the terrifying 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School, which became the topic of Moore’s documentary.

Since the 1999 mass shooting that left 13 dead and fueled discussions about gun violence in the U.S., America has lived through one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

Amid nation-wide panic about gun violence, the U.S. was hit with the scariest terrorist act in its history, 9/11, which seemingly changed the country forever.

Donald Trump, who launched 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria and dropped the Mother of All Bombs on Afghanistan in the past few weeks, could bring about even more destruction to the world, Michael Moore warns.

Being arguably the most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump is in possession of the nuclear codes and this cannot but worry Michael Moore, who urges Americans to not give into fear if “there will be some kind of terrorist act in this country.”

