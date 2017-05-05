Lady Gaga’s Diet And Workout Fitness Tips: Keeping Gaga’s Voice And Body In Shape

Lady Gaga works out hard and sings while she does it. Gaga also employs one of the toughest celebrity workout trainers in the business because with her act, everything depends on her fitness level. This Lady isn’t looking for an easy way out of her workout.

Workout and diet tips from Lady Gaga are exciting. After all, at 31 Lady Gaga looks like she could still be in college. Staying in shape requires tough and frequent workouts, but Mother Monster seems to thrive on tough workouts.

Lady Gaga’s workout is demanding thanks in part to her personal trainer Harley Pasternak. Harley had Lady Gaga doing a TRX training strap workout just minutes before going on for her super bowl performance.

Lady Gaga’s workouts last more than an hour. There is a five-minute warm-up before and a cool down after. In between is a pretty basic, but grueling circuit training workout. Four sets of twenty of six different exercises daily according to Pop Workouts. The key to any workout is to keep moving throughout the entire workout if possible.

Harley Pasternak has also trained Megan Fox, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Halle Berry. Harley has also written both diet and workout books. Pasternak has also made more than a few guest appearances on TV, explaining his methods.

Lady Gaga is quoted in Well and Good, explaining that she also sings on the VersaClimber.

“I work out a lot I do the VersaClimber and sing while I do it. [My Super Bowl show] is full-on cardio. It’s cardio while singing.”

Lady Gaga is open to new experiences both in her food and in her workout. She does a lot of different types of exercises and has variety in her diet. Lady Gaga likes Rhian Stephenson’s spin, stationary bike exercise program called Psychle in addition to working with her trainer. Rhian explained a bit about Psychle to Hello Magazine.

“It’s a full-body workout, combining high-intensity intervals with metallic conditioning so it’s a thorough workout from head to toe – taking riders through climbs, sprints, jogs and high-intensity intervals. The choreography and weights ensure you work your whole body, strengthen the core, build upper body strength and muscular tone – and have fun in the process!”

Lady Gaga’s former chef Bo O’Connor spilled on Mother Monster’s diet. It isn’t anything as exciting or as difficult as her workouts. Bo O’Connor’s secret was to create healthy versions of Lady Gaga’s favorite foods and random cravings. Mother Monster likes pasta, O’Connor told Bravo TV, so they used full protein pasta made without white flour to enhance her diet.

“It would usually involve some type of eggs or egg whites, definitely vegetables, a lot of vegetables, and sometimes Greek yogurt or different types of fruit, or healthy granola. If [Lady Gaga] was in the mood for French toast or something like that that was sweeter, we would make a healthier version of that for her.”

Lady Gaga’s chef explained a bit more about substituting healthier foods into recipes for Mother Monster’s diet. Bo O’Connor told Bravo TV there is definitely a healthy way to make hamburgers fit for a Lady.

“We would do a version of a burger but do it with ground turkey meat or ground chicken meat and add all different types of herbs and spices to jazz it up and to not make it so boring and to not make it so one-level,”

Lady Gaga works out hard and she eats pretty hearty but Mother Monster’s diet is also healthy.

