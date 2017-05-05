Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were absent during Kim DePaola’s Posche Fashion Show last year, but this year, the Real Housewives of New Jersey were on hand to support the event, which served as a fundraiser for Aaron Anderson.

As fans might have heard, Anderson was found shot and burned in an Audi owned by DePaola earlier this year after DePaola’s son, who was not in the car at the time, loaned him the vehicle while he was out of town.

“[Teresa Giudice] came with the girls,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on May 4. “She had her little tribe with her — Danielle Staub and Melissa. They came downstairs where the models were and Teresa was just ballistic.”

According to the report, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania modeled in the fashion show in hopes of raising money for Anderson’s family.

Although DePaola’s event was in honor of a good cause, that didn’t keep the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey from engaging in drama and, as the Radar Online insider explained, Giudice reportedly picked a fight with DePaola during the show.

“[Teresa Giudice] swore at the girls working,” the insider explained. “She looked like she was ready to throw a glass! Teresa got in Kim’s face… So Kim got back in her face.”

Needless to say, the grieving family of Anderson was reportedly furious at the women’s behavior.

“The kid Aaron’s mother came down the stairs with a picture of Aaron and said, ‘You’re disgusting! How could you act like this at a fundraiser?'” the source added. “Aaron’s girlfriend who has his baby was crying that they could act like this at a fundraiser.”

“So when it came time for the fundraiser, Melissa, Teresa, and Danielle weren’t allowed to stay,” the insider continued. “They bought tickets but they couldn’t go up.”

While Tersa Giudice and her sister-in-law weren’t allowed to attend the actual fashion show, their co-stars, Flicker and Catania, remained at the event and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“After they left it was great!” the source said. “Siggy and Dolores stayed, and Teresa, Melissa and Danielle got mad that they stayed. Siggy and Dolores told them ‘f**k off!’ They stayed, they danced, they had a great time.”

Teresa Giudice and the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have reportedly been reunited with their former co-star, Danielle Staub, as they continue to film the eighth season of the series. While Bravo TV has yet to confirm the rumored addition, Staub has been photographed filming with the cast and earlier this year, she spoke of her potential return.

“I would love to go back [to The Real Housewives of New Jersey], but I’m just going to leave it up to Andy [Cohen, 48] and Bravo,” Staub explained to Hollywood Life in January. “Me and [Teresa Giudice] have a great alliance now, and I think that’s a wonderful thing for people to discover and see.”

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed Staub would be rejoining Teresa Giudice for Season 8.

At the same time, the outlet shared a statement from Staub in regard to a past meeting with Giudice, who was released from prison in late 2015.

“We reconnected and it has been so natural and great,” Danielle Staub explained to the magazine of her time with Teresa Giudice. “Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families.”

