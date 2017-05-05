Meghan King Edmonds will be featured in a full-time role when The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo TV later this year for its 12th season.

While it was previously claimed that the reality star and new mom would be taking a step back from her television career to focus on her husband, Jim Edmonds, and their baby girl, Aspen King Edmonds, she has reportedly had a change of heart.

According to a report by Radar Online on May 5, Meghan King Edmonds told fans she was moving to her St. Louis with her husband and their newborn daughter, but shortly thereafter, producers reportedly decided to bring her back full-time in hopes of amping up the series’ ratings.

“[Meghan King Edmonds] started off as being a friend or a guest on the show for this upcoming season. She was really wanting to focus on her family,” the insider said.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, Meghan King Edmonds steered clear of the intense drama plaguing her co-stars, specifically Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, but now, the Radar Online report explained, she’s ready to throw herself back into the mix.

“[Meghan King Edmonds] has formed a close bond with Tamra and Shannon [Beador] and it is working out really well so far,” the source explained.

That said, producers had reportedly written Meghan King Edmonds and her family out of the show and coming back might not have been a walk in the park. In fact, the insider noted that the new mom was forced to “really plead” with producers and show them she “wanted to return badly.” Luckily, after the contract of a potential new cast member didn’t pan out, producers were in need of an additional cast member.

“Negotiations fell through with production on with a potential new cast member, so they were able to make room for [Meghan King Edmonds]. She was the last person to get an offer to return to the full time cast,” said the source.

According to the Radar Online report, filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 is almost complete.

In other Real Housewives of Orange County news, Meghan King Edmonds’ friend and former co-star, Heather Dubrow, announced she would not be returning to the show for Season 12 during an episode of her Podcast series, Heather Dubrow World, earlier this year.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Dubrow explained, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight in January. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

“First of all, my kids,” she continued. “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, are expected to return to Bravo TV in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 sometime this summer. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

