‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Neil Shocks Ashley, Tessa Tricks Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Neil will shock Ashley when he drops a major bomb and Tessa will trick Nikki.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) will drop some big news on Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He will fill her in on a business goal he’s been working on with Devon (Bryton James).

Who will get Merergon Enterprises?

Ashley will be shocked to hear that he and Devon are going after her mother Nina’s (Marla Adams) company, Merergon Enterprises.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley won’t know how she feels about Neil going after Dina’s company. Jack (Peter Bergman) did tell his sister that their mother was ready to make a sale, but she didn’t show any interest, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Today, Cane finds a new confidant in Jack. What will they do to Billy? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

While Dina turned down Niel and Devon’s first offer, Victor (Eric Braeden) will make a play for the company as well. He is also grooming Abby (Melissa Ordway) to take over at Newman.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Dina may be holding out in hopes that Jack and Ashley will maybe decide they want to make a bid. She feels bad about abandoning her kids when they were young. Jack may decide he wants the company and purchase it without Ashley’s input.

Abby will lash out at Scott (Daniel Hall) as he continues to grow closer to Sharon (Sharon Case).

Here’s to our #WCW this week… Abby Newman herself, @mel_ordway! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Hillary to cause problems between Devon and Mariah?

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is feeling good after hooking up with Devon. Hillary (Mishael Morgan) was hiding at the penthouse when they had sex, so she knows what happened between the two of them.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hillary’s jealousy will end up causing some major drama. She will definitely do anything she can to make sure Mariah and Devon don’t last.

Here’s a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Tessa tricks Nikki.

Everyone is still unsure if Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is hiding anything, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is definitely falling for whatever she tells her.

The rest of the Newman clan is also skeptical of the young musician and they want to know what she is really up to.

Nikki seemingly ignores the red flags about Tessa. Young and the Restless spoilers say that numbers will not add up at her charity event and when the finger points to Tessa, she gives her the benefit of the doubt, according to Soap Hub.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Tessa convinces her to give her another chance, which is a decision Nikki will end up regretting.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

