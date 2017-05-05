Watch Kentucky Derby And Oaks 2017 Live Online, How To Stream Horse Racing Event

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 6, 2017, and you can watch the excitement live streaming online. Held on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby is one of the three thoroughbred horse races that make up the triple crown. These are the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in May, and the Belmont Stakes in June. The Kentucky Derby is a long-standing tradition and fans have enjoyed the horse race since 1875. You can watch the Kentucky Derby and its predecessor, the Kentucky Derby Oaks, live streaming online thanks to NBC Sports that is providing all-access coverage of the horse racing event.

Before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is the Kentucky Oaks that begins at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 5, 2017. NBC Sports makes online viewing freely available to those who have a cable or satellite subscription. You will need your information in order to log in and watch the live stream. NBC has various apps that users can access to watch the race as well. Those who want comprehensive coverage will find that using NBC Sports as opposed to NBC is better. While NBC will cover the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, you’ll get more behind-the-scenes coverage and access to additional views by watching via NBC Sports. You can access the Kentucky Oaks live stream here.

The Kentucky Derby is not just a time for prestigious thoroughbred, horse racing, but it’s also a great time to party. It’s time to take out your finest hat and get ready to down some mint juleps. This year, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is going to join in NBC’s Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage to help ensure viewers at home celebrate in flavorful style. Coverage for the Kentucky Derby will begin on NBC Sports Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 12 p.m. ET. The actual Kentucky Derby race will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on NBC as well as NBC Sports. Those who have the NBC app can find more information on their device. It is recommended that those who want to view the Kentucky Derby with the best coverage do so through the official NBC Sports Kentucky Derby live stream. You may access the live stream in the link.

The beautiful faces of the ladies of Kentucky Oaks 143….???????? ????: @CoadyPhoto pic.twitter.com/nahNXfz6wb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2017

Not only will Chef Bobby Flay join NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage, but he’s also going to whip up a treat of Spicy Bourbon Glazed Grilled Chicken Legs with Buttermilk Biscuits. NBC released a statement by Flay as well as the recipe for the chicken with biscuits in a press release.

“The first Saturday in May marks one of my favorite days on the calendar each year. The Kentucky Derby is one of America’s great sporting events and I take the opportunity to create a party either in my home, my restaurants or if I’m lucky enough right on the grounds of Churchill Downs. My checklist for the day is simple… eat some Southern-inspired food, sip a little Kentucky Bourbon and pick a horse to root for as the Triple Crown on NBC gets under way.”

In addition to the Kentucky Derby live streams hosted on NBC Sports, NBC is teaming up with partners for a social media blitz. Those who want to see additional views from Churchill Downs can head on over to NBC Sports official Facebook page as they are going live. Note, you won’t be seeing the full Derby race, but you’ll see additional views and coverage.

Snapchat users will find plenty of Derby day coverage on their app. Not only will 2017 be the first year NBC has teamed up with Snapchat for social media coverage, but some of the Snapchat features will be incorporated into NBC’s broadcast. The feature is called Snapchat Live Story and Snapchat users will be able to share their own Kentucky Derby stories and parties. Stay tuned as that promises to be an interesting and fun aspect of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

Chef Bobby Flay won’t be the only one promoting delicious fare at the Derby. Buzzfeed and Tasty have teamed with NBC. Buzzfeed will post live stories from the Derby and Tasty has created a number of videos for those looking for the perfect Derby party dish. Check out the Tasty video for Chocolate Bourbon Balls perfect for any Kentucky Derby party.

Are you going to watch the Kentucky Derby live streaming online, through an app, on TV or in person? Do you throw Kentucky Derby parties? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions in the section below.

[Featured Image by NBCUniversal (used with permission)]