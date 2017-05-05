Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have been married for eight years but recently, de Rossi sparked rumors of a split by removing her wedding ring for a lunch date in Los Angeles.

While Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have maintained a united front in recent months, a new report suggests de Rossi’s recent outing may have hinted that all is not well in their marriage.

“[Portia De Rossi] was spotted looking strained and upset at lunch with friends, and her wedding ring was noticeably absent,” Australia’s Yahoo! Be Entertainment revealed to readers on May 5.

According to the report, a recent publication by OK! Magazine claimed Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have been fighting frequently as they near their nine-year wedding anniversary and when it comes to their fights, they don’t always keep things behind-the-scenes. In fact, the magazine alleged Degeneres’ talk show crew on The Ellen Degeneres Show set had witnessed a number of their rumored blow-ups.

“[Ellen Degeneres] never wants people at work to know about her personal problems,” a source from the set told OK! Magazine. “It was a huge wake up call for her.”

The magazine’s insider claimed the fight between Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi erupted after de Rossi was left “sitting at home…waiting for Ellen to spend time with her.”

Adding to rumors of an impending split is the fact that two of the couple’s properties are currently listed for sale, including their $7 million Beverly Hills condo and their $58 million Santa Barbara mansion.

“[Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are] not only headed for a divorce, but they’re also secretly splitting up their assets before they make an official announcement,” an insider told the publication, adding that the money from their home sales will reportedly be put towards their final divorce settlement.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in August 2008 at their home in Beverly Hills. Two years later, Portia de Rossi changed her name to Portia Lee James Degeneres.

In other Ellen Degeneres news, she and her wife Portia De Rossi recently faced allegations of a love triangle. Earlier this week, Radar Online shared a report claiming the couple was being torn apart by Drew Barrymore.

“Portia is threatened by Ellen’s relationship with Drew,” a source claimed. “Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out.”

As the outlet revealed, Ellen Degeneres has been close to Barrymore for years and as their relationship continues to grow, De Rossi is allegedly considering a $350 million split.

Ellen Degeneres recently launched a new reality show, First Dates, and Barrymore is the narrator.

As fans may recall, Drew Barrymore is newly divorced and recently confirmed she is bisexual.

“Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally,” she admitted. “I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to a possible split between Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, Degeneres and Barrymore remain close and Barrymore is often seen on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“[Ellen Degeneres] and Drew have the same goofy sense of humor, and they laugh like idiots at each other’s jokes,” an insider claimed. “Portia is a lot more serious, and it’s like those two have some unspoken language that she’s not part of.”

“[Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi] spend less and less time together,” the insider added.

To see more of Ellen Degeneres, tune into new episodes of her talk show each weekday.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]