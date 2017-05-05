Stressed-Out Chrissy Teigen Demands That Donald Trump Pay For Her Botox

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen apparently thinks that President Donald Trump should pick up the tab for her stress-related medical bills.

The host of Lip Sync Battle and her husband, Grammy-winning musician John Legend, are vocal foes of the president and backed Hillary Clinton during the election campaign.

In a series of tweets to her 5 million-plus followers (see below) that referenced “crippling anxiety” and insisting that she wasn’t joking, Teigen, 31, claimed that the Trump presidency has caused her to grind her teeth so much that she needed to get a tooth shaved along with a Botox injection in her jaw muscle to relieve the tension. She also wondered out loud if she needs to increase the dosage on her meds as a result of Donald Trump becoming the 45th U.S. president.

Initially describing Trump as insane and incompetent and comparing his administration to a dumpster fire, Teigen ended her Twitter tirade with the demand, “Pay my bill, POS POTUS.”

Last night, her husband separately told CNN that his opinion that Donald Trump would make a terrible president remains unchanged.

Apart from possible politics-induced stress, it’s unclear how, so far, the lives of wealthy celebrities have been directly affected by the Trump presidency in its first 100 days or so. A former Democrat and independent before running for president on the GOP ticket, Trump regularly mixed with celebs, and they with him, during his long pre-politics career in the media spotlight — including, but not limited to, the Apprentice franchise.

so fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I'm gonna have to go on another med — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

that is not a joke. I think I need to either up my dosage or talk to my doctor to "see what works for me" when the world explodes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Today I had a tooth shaved down because crippling anxiety makes me grind and rock my teeth on one side. I blame trump. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

I also had Botox in my jaw muscle to relieve tension from constantly clinching. I was not like this before. Pay my bill, POS POTUS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Politics aside, I feel relief for the first time in many months. It really works. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Chrissy Teigen has acknowledged that she has suffered from post-partum depression after giving birth to baby Luna and was taking antidepressants to treat the condition.

Reacting to the Chrissy Teigen Trump tweets, FNC’s The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld made this observation.

“I commend [Teigen] for her honesty, and I believe her. See, for many people, Trump hate is an all-or-nothing proposition: he’s either a monster, or you’re wrong about him being a monster, which creates unnecessary certainty in your brain. It’s also such an emotional commitment to carry around so much anger and so much bitter baggage. It takes up a lot of space in your head to hate someone. It’s why the best prescription to reduce anxiety is to reject extreme positions. Nothing is as bad as you think. Nothing is as great, either. Life’s usually right in the middle, pleasing you and disappointing you at the same time. So, we all need to lighten up. This Trump effect can be debilitating. I may list it as a preexisting condition.”

In the aftermath of the U.S. House passing the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill (which still has to clear the Senate to become law, which is far from a guarantee) yesterday, millionaire pop diva Cher seemed to suggest in a tweet that the GOP was putting her asthma treatments at risk.

Many high-profile show business luminaries also blasted the GOP for approving the American Health Care Act, although given their economic status, it is unlikely that they have been personally affected by the premium, deductible, and co-pay increases and limited provider networks that accompanied Obamacare.

Earlier this week on his FNC show, Sean Hannity mocked Chrissy Teigen for her “snowflake meltdown,” adding cryptically that after meeting the Sports Illustrated model and John Legend at a Super Bowl event, he was withholding a story about them because he’s being “very nice.”

Some Hollywood-area therapists noticed a marked increase in requests for help in the immediate aftermath of the November 2016 election, the Hollywood Reporter claimed.

