‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Begs Eric To Search For Nicole, Is He Her Only Hope Of Being Rescued?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the Brady will beg Eric to search for Nicole, as he may be her only hope!

Where are Nicole and Holly?

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly are missing, and the search is on to find them before Xander (Paul Telfer) can harm them. Days of OurLives fans know that he has tried to kill Nicole twice before, so will he succeed before anyone can come rescue her?

I love ❤ #ariannezucker on #daysofourlives. They’ve been killing a lot of characters off of the show. If they kill her off, I will never watch the show ever again. A post shared by Erik Cooper (@erikcooper84) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:03am PDT

Eric (Greg Vaughan) finds himself being asked by Brady (Eric Martsolf) to join him in helping find the woman they both have loved. Will he be her only hope of survival at this point?

Brady will beg Eric to find Nicole because he is in love with her, and he knows that if anyone is able to track her down, it will be his brother.

Eric and Xander’s past.

Eric was also one of Xander’s targets in the past on Days of Our Lives.

Eric fell into a dark place after Xander attacked him and locked him in a furnace a few years back. He turned to alcohol to numb his pain, which ended up impacting his relationship with Nicole.

He accidentally killed Daniel, who she was supposed to marry when he was driving drunk on New Years.

Amazing Night celebrating Tom Petty @musicares Person of the Year!! #support #music A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Eric may initially resist helping Brady find Nicole, but Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that he will not want anything bad to happen to her.

Deimos is plotting to “save” Nicole.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also teased that Brady and Eric are not the only ones who will be searching for Nicole and baby Holly.

Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) will make a big show of attempting to track her down, but others suspect he is actually involved with Xander in the kidnapping.

It was Deimos responsibility to ensure that Xander was dead before, and he lied by saying that he was.

Days of Our Lives spoilers on International Business Times reveal that Deimos hired Xander to track down Nicole and Brady in their cabin in Canada. He planned to take off with Nicole and Holly, taking them to an island in Greece. Xander owes him for sparing his life a few months back.

Xander did as he was told and apparently stashed Nicole and Holly away in a home on a Greek Island. Deimos is planning to arrive on the scene to “rescue” her, look like a hero, and win her over.

Is it all up to Eric?

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Deimos may end up keeping Nicole and Holly on the island for himself. This may make it all the more important for Eric to find Nicole and save her.

Do you think Eric is Nicole’s only hope?

Last Nights NAACP Image Awards @naacpimageawards A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Eric might be Brady’s only hope too. Eric will need to rescue Nicole to clear Brady’s name. Rafe (Galen Gering) will arrest Brady for aiding Nicole in kidnapping Holly.

This pal of mine @justinhartley has a new show premiering tonight. Watch it. Right after you look a this photo of us before puberty. #thisisus A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Sep 20, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers on Soap Shows reveal that just as he is being arrested, Brady codes and has to be rushed to the hospital. Viewers know that he had a heart transplant just over a year ago.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at noon EST on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]